Photos: Allium you need is cloves: Tucsonans at Mission Gardens Garlic Festival

About 1,300 people showed up to the Garlic Festival at Mission Gardens on Tucson's West Side on Saturday morning to pay homage to the beloved bulb in all its many forms.

Festival-goers sampled garlic dishes from Chef Enrique Alcantar and a garlic ice cream from Tucson Chocolate. Vendors in attendance included Breckenfeld Family Growers, Dreamflower Garden and Iskashitaa Refugee Network, all with some delicious allium-themed wares.

Garlic can sure draw a crowd, said Mission Gardens gardener and grounds manager Jackson Veneklasen, who counted 500 people in the first 30 minutes of opening and a line out the door as early as 8 a.m.

Fifty limited-edition garlic bread loaves from James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra of Barrio Bread were sold out within minutes, Veneklasen said.

Don and Christina Breckenfeld came to the festival to sell local produce they’d grown at Breckenfeld Family Growers, a small urban farm on the Southwest Side of Tucson. By 10 a.m., the Breckenfelds had sold out of everything but a few tomatoes.

“People don’t believe in tomatoes like they believe in garlic,” said Christina.