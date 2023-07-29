TucsonSentinel.com
Photos: Allium you need is cloves: Tucsonans at Mission Gardens Garlic Festival
Photos: Allium you need is cloves: Tucsonans at Mission Gardens Garlic Festival

Natalie Robbins
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Volunteer Elyse Benson sits in front of a basket of garlic goodies available to the winner of a raffle at the Mission Gardens Garlic Festival on July 29, 2023 in Tucson, Ariz.
  • A festival-goer leaves the Tucson Garlic Festival with an Egyptian Walking Onion from Dreamflower Garden on Saturday morning.
  • Don and Christina Breckenfeld of Breckenfeld Family Growers at the Mission Gardens Garlic Festival in Tucson, Arizona on July 29, 2023. By 10 a.m., the Breckenfelds had sold out of all of their locally-grown produce except for a few tomatoes. 'People don't believe in tomatoes like they believe in garlic,' said Christina.
  • Sergio Matias, left, sells a head of garlic to Dzoara Ruiz at the Mission Gardens Garlic Festival on Saturday morning.
  • Volunteers and attendees were all smiles at the Mission Gardens Garlic Festival in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday morning.
  • Lorien Tersey, right, of Dreamflower Garden, makes a sale at the Mission Gardens Garlic Festival. 'This is amazing,' said Tersey. 'It's been packed!'
  • An attendee grabs a jar of garlic jam from Iskashitaa Refugee Network at the Mission Gardens Garlic Festival in Tucson on Saturday morning.
  • Decorative bulbs hang from the sky at the Mission Gardens Garlic Festival.
  • Vendors from Luna de Sonora sell different strains of garlic.
About 1,300 people showed up to the Garlic Festival at Mission Gardens on Tucson's West Side on Saturday morning to pay homage to the beloved bulb in all its many forms. 

Festival-goers sampled garlic dishes from Chef Enrique Alcantar and a garlic ice cream from Tucson Chocolate. Vendors in attendance included Breckenfeld Family Growers, Dreamflower Garden and Iskashitaa Refugee Network, all with some delicious allium-themed wares.

Garlic can sure draw a crowd, said Mission Gardens gardener and grounds manager Jackson Veneklasen, who counted 500 people in the first 30 minutes of opening and a line out the door as early as 8 a.m.

Fifty limited-edition garlic bread loaves from James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra of Barrio Bread were sold out within minutes, Veneklasen said.

Don and Christina Breckenfeld came to the festival to sell local produce they’d grown at Breckenfeld Family Growers, a small urban farm on the Southwest Side of Tucson. By 10 a.m., the Breckenfelds had sold out of everything but a few tomatoes. 

“People don’t believe in tomatoes like they believe in garlic,” said Christina.

