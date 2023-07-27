Monsoons draw out Tucson storm chasers for photo ops

As monsoon weather rolls in, storm chasers in Tucson roll out to different locations to photograph the dramatic clouds, strong winds, rain and lightning.

Two photographers, Lori Grace Bailey and Liz Kemp, dedicate their time to capturing the monsoon storms each summer.

Bailey, who is a professional portrait and wedding photographer, said she began shooting extreme weather when she became an established photographer in 2015.

"It is so cathartic. That's why I do it," Bailey said. "There's something about being out there and being alone in the Sonoran Desert. Being one with nature feels so cathartic. It's how I recharge and fill my cup so I can go back to my daily life refreshed."

Bailey said the process of storm chasing requires persistence, willingness and patience from the photographer.

"When you start, you learn how to forecast so you're able to estimate where the storms will happen," Bailey said. "And Tucson is a great place - I call Tucson 'Monsoon Central'. It takes persistence and you have to be willing to get out and even drive a little far to guess and figure out where the storms are going to form. And you have to wait for the season to come around."

Other skills that come with the territory are learning how to take photographs of lightning and remaining safe during severe weather.

Kemp, who is a webmaster at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, said getting struck by lightning is the biggest concern for people who pursue storm photography.

"Lightning is the main event," Bailey said. "And it is important that people learn how to be safe while shooting."

While she said doesn't find it necessary at night when electrical activity is more easily seen, Kemp uses a lightning trigger on her camera during the day. The device is a sensor that detects the flash from lightning and within milliseconds tells the camera shutter to move, recording the fleeting image.

Kemp's cameras are all Canon while Bailey uses Sony cameras. Bailey said she also uses her iPhone.

Bailey recommends that people who are interested invest in a heavy tripod that will remain stable during strong winds. There will be times, she said, when accidents will happen and equipment will be damaged.

"I was at the San Xavier Mission and I had bought a $3,000 camera lens," Bailey said. "I had just taken it out of the box and as I was attaching the camera to my tripod, it fell. It went from the box, to my chest and to the floor. Just like that, $3,000 down the drain. That is still my biggest regret."

Bailey and Kemp recommend that if anyone in Tucson is interested in trying storm chasing and weather photography they consider joining the Tucson Storm Chasers group on Facebook. There are members in the group who are willing to share tips and tricks and who may even offer to let a novice tag along.

"I don't recommend anyone who is doing it for the first time to go out there alone. They should try to bring a friend, if they can," Kemp said.

Bailey said it is important beginners find the "right people who are willing to teach."

"The storm chasing community is encouraging and for me, it is special to see people get together and go take pictures," Bailey said. "For nine months, life is just trying to survive —and it's so great to see the dry earth grow green and lush with the rain."

Kemp has been storm chasing in a serious manner for eight years.

"I decided to do it because of the monsoons," Kemp said. "There is nowhere else where you see weather like this."

Kemp was born and raised in England. She moved to California in 1994, and then relocated to Tucson in 2006.

"I shared this passion with Lori," Kemp said. "We would meet and take pictures of the storms."

Kemp said the most difficult aspect for her is learning the meteorological elements of tracking the weather and determining where to go. Both photographers said most of the storms they photograph happen far from the city and further out into open fields.

"I like to bring a friend because I can focus on driving and they can track the weather for me," Kemp said. "But yesterday, for example, we drove for four hours straight and there was nothing. We finally got a storm near Catalina and we shot for 30 minutes."

Kemp has driven as far as El Paso, Texas, for photos. And storm chasing is something she wants to continue doing for the foreseeable future. Kemp and Bailey both post their photographs on their social media pages.

"It feels amazing - when you get close enough to the storm and the temperature drops," Kemp said. "The dramatic storm, the lightning and the rolling thunder - it is exhilarating."