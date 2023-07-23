'Such Ferocious Beauty': Margo Timmins speaks about new Cowboy Junkies record

The years of COVID-19 that brought the world to a standstill with disquieting impact, a family caring for a parent with end-stage dementia, turmoil giving rise to gratitude — the result is “Such Ferocious Beauty”, Cowboy Junkies’ 21st studio album.

In advance of the band's appearance this Thursday in Tucson, vocalist Margo Timmins discussed the themes of the latest release by the Canadian alt-country/blues/folk-rock act — which has a core of three siblings and a lifelong friend.

“My mother had died (in 2018) and our father was going down real fast. Our goal was to allow him to die in his home. Not to send him to a care home or hospital. That took a lot of work, but was very rewarding,” she told the Tucson Sentinel.

“My family and I are truly lucky. We had been born, not to great wealth but to enough wealth. Our parents loved each other. We grew up happily, not in a great crisis,” she said. “Watching and learning from that… That’s what inspired the album.”

“Within our own humanity there is great heartache and misery, but also great joy and comfort.” Timmins mused. “There is nothing more humbling to me than the ferocious beauty we live amongst, including life and death.”

* * *

Timmins detailed the origins of Cowboy Junkies, which at times, like winter in Toronto itself, were windy and laden with ice.

”My brother (guitarist) Michael Timmins and (bassist) Alan Anton had played together in a punk rock band (London via NYC’s Hunger Project_ towards the end of the ‘70s, way before Cowboy Junkies. Then a jazz instrumental band (Germinal) in the early ‘80s.”

Germinal would go onto release two albums before disbanding in 1984.

“Mike and Alan eventually found themselves in Toronto once again. They rented a house there. My brother Peter Timmins (drummer) and my brother John Timmins (guitarist) would come over and jam with them.”

“Mike didn’t intend it to be a band, at that point. But he could hear something starting to happen.”

Over the next few months, this burgeoning sound — with its slow tempos and hushed tones — continued to unfold in the tiny garage.

“Eventually, Mike wanted a singer with a melodic, pretty voice,” Timmins recalled. “I had sung in school plays, so he knew that I could sing.”

Michael would ask his younger sister to join his band. An invitation that would fill a soft-spoken Margo with apprehension.

“I loved music. I went and saw all of the great bands,” Timmins said. “But, I was contemplating going on to graduate school (where she had been studying social work.) That was safe. I never wanted to be a musician or be on stage.”

“Perhaps, in Mike’s head they were becoming a band. To me, they were just guys jamming in the garage,” Timmins said, rationalizing. “So, I said, ‘Sure.’”

“I was nervous and told Mike that I would sing only in front of him. Not in front of the other guys. So I did that for a couple of nights.”

“‘Look Marg, I think that you can do this,’” Timmins said, recalling her big brothers’ encouraging words.

The band's line-up has never changed since.

“That was our beginning.”

* * *

No vessel can be put to sea without a proper christening. Now all the newly formed quartet needed — before shattering a bottle of champagne against the ship’s bow — was a name.

“We had our first gig coming up. The club owner kept asking us, ‘I need a name to put in the newspaper listings. Do you have a name?’”

“One night before the show at rehearsal we were playing around with names. I think it was Alan who threw out the word, ‘Cowboy.’ It had nothing to do with us then. We hadn’t developed the country side of our music, yet,” Timmins recalled. “Someone else blurted out, ‘What about Cowboy Junkies?’”

“Even though we are neither cowboys, nor junkies, we all thought it was a great name. We just went with that.”

Cowboy Junkies started performing publicly at clubs along Toronto’s Queen Street West — home to some of the city's most cutting-edge art galleries, trendy boutiques, restaurants and hipster bars.

During some of the band’s early gigs, Timmins was known to improvise melodies — at times incorporating snippets of old blues songs — while the band would vamp on a groove. Afflicted by performance anxiety, she started out singing with her back to the audience. Yet, despite Timmins’ vulnerabilities, in part Cowboy Junkies’ appeal, beauty and strength is born out of that susceptibility.

* * *

“When I was young, I listened to a lot of singers that I liked: Neil Young, Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Emmylou Harris,” Timmins said. “What I was listening for was the phrasing — like in poetry reading — the way they placed words. I remember going to see Emmylou Harris. She just seemed to breathe, never seemed to push, her voice just came out naturally.”

“Before you are a musician you’re a fan. You’re listening and watching those you admire, taking bits from here and there.” Timmins mused. “It’s just one big rolling river.”

“So, I developed my own way. I found that when I push my voice too much, I don’t have as much control over it. No matter how many soundmen told me to sing louder… Their job is to get it loud enough,” Timmins stated. “My job is to sing.”

“It took me a long time to realize, ‘Well, maybe I am a singer?’”

* * *

After cutting their teeth in Toronto-area clubs, when the Cowboy Junkies were ready to record it was Canadian producer/engineer Peter Moore’s interest in single-microphone recording techniques that dovetailed with the band’s objective to capture shadowy nuances and ephemera. Recorded in their garage using a single ambisonic microphone — a device with four microphone capsules encased closely together designed to capture sounds from every direction — Cowboy Junkies released 1986's "Whites Off Earth Now!!", their debut album.

The record initially sold 3,000 copies.

“We toured around for a long time following that,” Timmins said.

Be that as it may, Timmins remained apprehensive.

“At this point, I had no idea, none of us did, that we would get a record deal. In those days, very few Canadian bands got signed to American labels.” Timmins ruminated. “I remember going on vacation with my uncle Pete saying to him, ‘This is a hard life. I don’t know if I am cut out for this?’ We talked a lot on that trip.”

“Pete, Alan and Mike had been dedicated to music for years, whether they had success or not,” Timmins said. “So, the future wasn’t whether I was going to have success and actually make money off of this… It was just that I was committed to making music as much as the other guys were.”

“Then we put out ‘The Trinity Session.’ From day one things started to change.”

Beneath the surface the groundswell radiated outwards increasing in size and distance as the underground veered towards the mainstream.

“Our world became a bit more complicated. And it really hasn’t stopped. We’ve just kept going.”

* * *

Drenched in natural reverb created by a physical space, “The Trinity Session” — recorded at Toronto’s Church of the Holy Trinity — became Cowboy Junkies’ breakthrough.

Again, gathered around a single microphone, the existential longing captured on the recordings — “merging classic country instrumentation with the poetic world-weariness of the Velvet Underground” — garnered the band both critical acclaim and a dedicated cult following.

The Los Angeles Times named the recording one of the “Ten Best Albums of 1988.”

While the roots of alternative country may be traced to the country outlaws of the 1970s and ‘80s, Timmins is mindful of where Cowboy Junkies fit into that trajectory.

“That’s for historians to figure out. It goes way back. You build music upon music,” Timmins opined.

“I do believe that we play a role in it. ‘The Trinity Session’ made a huge change. It came out at a time of overproduction, MIDI and drum machines. And we came out with this quiet little album. I think people heard the honesty of it. ‘But was that new?,’” Timmins mused. “No. Records have been recorded that way for centuries.”

In 1877, Thomas Edison heard the words “Mary had a little lamb” playing back from a machine into which he had just spoken, signaling the birth of the phonograph.

* * *

In June 2023, Cowboy Junkies released “Such Ferocious Beauty,” the band’s first album of new material in five years.

Capturing an uneasy sense of disconnection, the video to the lead single “What I Lost” — depicting an elderly man sitting laconically on a sofa while snippets of his life swirl past — is an artistic rendition of the devastating effects of dementia on the person and those surrounding them.

“That’s our dad. And that’s what it was like.”

Employing Super 8 footage of their family from the late 1950s and early ‘60s, the video was created by brother Peter Timmins.

“You could go to his house, he would be sitting there on that couch. ‘Oh hey Marg, so happy to see you,’” Timmins said, fondly remembering her late father. “Then moments later, you could see this cloud come across his face and he’d look at me and have no idea who I was. You could also see fear in his eyes. In his mind he was sitting across from a stranger.”

“That video captured it very well; the shifting.”

* * *

Timmins shared some thoughts on “Circe and Penelope,” her favorite track from the new album.

“Mike was reading Greek mythology and was very inspired by these two women.”

In Homer's epic poem “The Odyssey,” Penelope (wife of Odysseus) travels to Aeaea after Odysseus's death. There on Aeaea — after a series of comedic setbacks and foibles, including becoming Circe's lover and siring children — Odysseus and his crew live in luxury on the island for a year. Despite initial mistrust, Penelope and Circe grow to become good friends.

“When I first heard this song it spoke of the strength of women through the ages,” Timmins said. “In that, women have always been left at home — to take care of the children, the house, the land, the kingdom, things that are really important — while men go off and do whatever they felt that they had to do.”

“Circe and Penelope sitting on a bench / Overlooking the turquoise sea / Holding hands and spinning yarns / And watching Poseidon / Blow the boys back in / I don't know what you got / But I got a chest full of beauty and dirt.” –excerpt from Cowboy Junkies’ “Circe and Penelope”

“Nothing is perfect. I love their friendship; singing together, laughing together, and crying together. Something that we all need to do,” Timmins concluded.

* * *

Timmins spoke of her relationship working with her brothers, 38 years after the band’s formation.

“That is all that I have ever really done is work with them. There was no other band,” Timmins said. “I am one of six siblings. My sisters are my best friends. But I know that if it had been any other three in our family, it would not have worked.” She paused pensively before adding. “I also know, from my own personality, if I hadn’t been in a band with my brothers, I would never have made it.”

“My brothers protected me from the record label when they wanted to glam me up and make me into a sex symbol. To the point that they (the label) wanted me to change my nose,” Timmins said, flatly. “In those early days they wanted to sell my soul.”

“I have two beautiful sisters: One is in fashion and the other an actress. I love women who want to be beautiful,” Timmins said. “But I was never glamorous. I just want to be pretty. I don’t want to have to Botox my face or hurt myself for beauty.”

In the early 1990s, Margo Timmins was named one of “The Fifty Most Beautiful People in the World” by People Magazine.

“When I look at the magazines that I was in then… It was crazy. I would never have survived,” Timmins said, emphatically. “There never would have been a Cowboy Junkies if it had not been a family band.”

Unlike most long-running bands, Cowboy Junkies have never taken a hiatus.

“It has always been about the four of us. We know that if you change one of the parts it wouldn’t be the same. We really enjoy playing together, more so now than we ever did,” Timmins said before concluding. “And, we are not finished yet.”

Cowboy Junkies will perform on Thursday, July 27 at Fox Tucson Theatre.