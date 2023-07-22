Raise a pint to bicycles, sustainable art at Beer for Bikes fundraiser

Dragoon Brewing Company is working with the Bicycle Inter Community Art and Salvage group, also known as BICAS, on a fundraiser dedicated to sustainable art and bicycle advocacy.

The Beer for Bikes fundraiser will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Dragoon Brewing Company.

"The fundraiser is a way to support the BICAS programs," said Kristen Lindgren, development coordinator for BICAS. "The money would go to supporting our free art workshops, educational programs, our youth program and more."

BICAS and Dragoon Brewing Company are aiming to raise at least $800.

"Dragoon has been partnering with BICAS for about 25 years, supporting us with our annual auction we host in December," Lindgren said. "So, we're very excited to develop a deeper partnership with them."

A press release from BICAS said the "fundraiser will feature many opportunities to support the community while celebrating interests of bike and art enthusiasts alike."

When attendees donate $25, they'll receive a ticket for a free beer, a BICAS sticker and a free t-shirt with the logos for both BICAS and Dragoon Brewing Co. There will be art for sale, a prize wheel and a raffle for attendees to participate in. Baileys Artisan Pizza will be on site with food for sale. Their menu consists of gyros and salads as well as pizza.

"This partnership showcases the power of collaboration between businesses, nonprofit organizations and community members," Lindgren said in press release. "Through collective effort, social impact is possible and nonprofits like BICAS can expand access to immediate needs people need in order to thrive."

In case people are not able to attend the event, donations can also be done through their website, www.bicas.org.