Local kitchen kings to compete at Iron Chef Tucson on Saturday

Two of Tucson's finest chefs will battle it out a Casino del Sol this Saturday to be named as Iron Chef Tucson 2023.

Kenneth Foy of Dante's Fire will be defending his title against challenger Devon Sanner of Zio Peppe. While both are eager to win the cooking contest, they said it will be a very friendly head-to-head, dish-to-dish competition.

Sanner, the chef ambassador for the Tucson City of Gastronomy group, said the winning the competition would mean "so much" for him and his restaurant due to the great exposure.

The culinary style at Zio Peppe, which Sanner opened with partner Mat Cable in 2021, is "Italian cuisine through a Tucson lens" — for example, rotini á la tequila instead of penne á la vodka.

"We've been practicing weekly and preparing for secret ingredients," Sanner said. "And I've got a really good team."

They have "a native intelligence of food" and are eager to learn and spread their wings, he said.

He said he is looking forward to competing against the current Iron Chef Tucson titleholder.

"Ken is a friend and a co-conspirator," Sanner said. "There's definitely going to be a friendly rivalry."

Sanner said his nervousness stems from the lack of familiarity with the stage and the equipment. Plus, the competition can be challenging due to the crowd, the music, the cameras, and the interviewers on the stage checking in on the chefs. Yet, Sanner said winning the competition would bring exposure to Zio Peppe.

For Foy, he was able to experience being crowned Iron Chef Tucson with his victory last year.

"We've been in the competition for about five or seven times and last year, we made it past the elimination round in Meet the Chef. We knew that if we got on stage, we would have a decent chance of taking it all but getting up there sometimes felt like we were at a disadvantage as a small independent restaurant that doesn't have a big, fat PR budget because at Meet the Chef, you give away all the food," Foy said.

Foy said that after winning the 2022 competition, Dante's Fire's sales doubled that summer.

"Winning again for the restaurant would mean the world to me," Foy said.

Foy also feels that personally he is up for the challenge.

"It's going to take our best to go up against Devon," Foy said. "And the competition is a pressure cooker and an emotional rollercoaster."

Foy said Iron Chef Tucson tests the competitors' emotional, physical and culinary fortitude with all the elements show elements. Plus, the secret ingredient is like "giving a haircut over the phone."

"The moment we get the secret ingredient, it's like cooking in a vacuum," Foy said. "All the practice goes to the trash. We're working on four basic dish ideas on a more savory side. We want to push ourselves and it can't be boring."

Foy said that while plating matters, the flavor of the dish and the use of the secret ingredient are the most important aspects for him.

"We know we want to have one heavily local-influenced dish because of my competitor," Foy said. "We want to beat him at his own game."

"The are so many special moments in the competition," Foy said. "But being called on stage to be crowned Iron Chef and and the crowd is cheering and your son's in the audience and he's never seen dad do anything like that - it's very special."

The Iron Chef Tucson Culinary Experience 2023 will take place at the Casino del Sol event center on Saturday, July 22.

People can choose to attend the culinary experience from 1-4 p.m. on its own, in which there will be food and drink samplings, demonstrations and interactive classes. The ticket for the culinary experience is $35. For $55, they can attend the culinary experience and then watch the competition from 5-7 p.m. For those who will have room for more, they can purchase the VIP experience, which includes both previous options along with an exclusive reception with food and drink samples from Casino el Sol - plus, they can watch Foy and Sanner prepare for the competition. Iron Chef Tucson is exclusively for attendees who are 21 years or older.