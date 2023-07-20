Lady Bits: All-women comedy takes stage at Screening Room on Saturday

A women-led stand-up comedy show is taking place at the Screening Room this Saturday. Lady Bits seeks to create a space in which female comedians are the star performers.

"Usually the way shows are, they're mostly male with maybe one female comic. But with Lady Bits, we offer a different perspective," host and producer Jen Blanco said. "Our women touch on topics like reproductive rights and dating."

Blanco said that often male comedians "might unintentionally perpetuate misogynistic" messages with their jokes and she aspires for Lady Bits to consistently portray a different narrative by showcasing women of different ages, stages of life and diverse backgrounds.

"I want the people who come to our shows to see themselves in the performances through the female experience," Blanco said. For the performances taking place Saturday, the ages of the comedians range from 20-50 years old.

"Our oldest performer in the past was 80 years old," she said.

The lineup for the 8 p.m. show includes Nicolette DiMaggio, Ana Montañez, Allana Lopez, Keeley Wolf, Vera Maria, with headliner Jackie Tinsley. It will be hosted by Blanco.

The 10 p.m. show will be hosted by Allana Lopez; the comedians are Sonia Rita, Amie Gabusi and Blanco along with headliner Magghie O'Shea.

Blanco said the energy in a Lady Bits show is "very positive, very empowered and reciprocal from the audience."

"We have trans women, we have comedians who do burlesque," Blanco said. "We have a very diverse group of women."

However, her favorite part is being able to pay her performers better than they get paid in other shows.

"I pay my performers based on profit, so it does depend on ticket sales but when I'm able to sell out a show and pay them, it makes everything worth it," Blanco said. "There are times that my performers have told me it's the best they've ever been paid and that's so important for me because it takes so much time to make a set be polished and professional."

She said she has been able to pay her female comedians from $40 to $200 depending on the show's sales.

"The best I've been paid in other shows is $50 and I'm not sure if it's because I'm a woman or not," Blanco said. "But I want to make sure my performers are paid well for their time and effort."

Following Saturday's performance, the next Lady Bits event will be October 14, also at the Screening Room. While the event is for all ages, Blanco said viewer discretion is advised as mature content will be discussed.

"I don't censor the women," Blanco said.

To remain updated with Lady Bits and their next shows, Blanco encourages people to follow their Facebook page and their Instagram profile at Lady Bits Tucson.

"I want people to take away that female voices matter from all ages and backgrounds," Blanco said.