Happy when it rains... A monsoon tunes playlist

What's your favorite song about our summer storms?

Dylan Smith
  • A 2015 thunderstorm photographed from Sentinel Peak.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com A 2015 thunderstorm photographed from Sentinel Peak.

The monsoon has arrived in Tucson, finally.

The National Weather Service has pegged the beginning of our rainy season to June 15, regardless of the dew point or how many drops have fallen on your roof, and tradition holds that it begins on June 24 — San Juan Day — but locals know the truth: the monsoon starts when it starts actually raining. It's hot, it's humid, and it's (finally) raining buckets of cats and dogs — or at least kittens and puppies.

Rain? We don't mind. In fact, this time of year, we look forward to it.

What's your favorite song about our summer storms? Let us know, and maybe we'll even add it to our list.

Filed under

breaking, news, enviro, sci/tech, local, arizona, arts & culture, entertainment, music,

Read more about

monsoon, nws, rain, weather

