2 kid-friendly films to wrap up Tucson summer Movies in the Park

Showings of Disney and Pixar's "Luca" and Illumination's "Sing 2" will wrap up this summer's Movies in the Park series for 2022.

The free movie screenings are hosted by Cox Communications at the George DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way.

"Luca," which came out on 2021, centers on the story of a sea monster boy who finds out he can shapeshift into a human while on land. He makes friends with another sea monster boy and a young girl and get into all sorts of fun in the Italian Riviera. It's a heartwarming story about self, friendship and family. "Luca" will be shown July 22.

Illumination's "Sing 2," which also came out 2021, is a musical comedy about a group of animals following their successes from the first film, "Sing." It's lighthearted but full of lessons about passion and community. Plus, it's star-studded cast includes Bono and Tori Kelly. This movie will be screened August 5.

Aside from the movies, there will be activities and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. The movies begin at 7:45 p.m.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

- 30 -