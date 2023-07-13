MegaMania brings 'fan energy' to Pima library after 3-year hiatus

Pima County Public Library's geeky event returns after a three-year hiatus. MegaMania will take place at the Pima Community College's Downtown campus on Saturday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"MegaMania is a comic-con-style event," said Kendra Davey, PCPL's library services manager. "We wanted to bring that fan energy to the community for free."

The idea for MegaMania began in 2011, originating with a library summer program for teens called MangaMania, which was solely focused in manga and anime. The response was positive and people from all ages - not just teenagers - expressed interest for the event.

"It's been changing every single year ever since," Davey said.

MegaMania was canceled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 because of the pandemic and staffing. Having grown in size since its beginning, the "comic con" was moved from being held at the library to then being held at Pima College.

"In 2019, it was packed," Davey said. "We must have had at least 1,500 people."

Attendees will be able to participate in activities for free such as cosplay creation, crafting, tabletop games, video games, and more. Local cosplay groups will be there for phot-ops and the Frank Powers and the Comic Bookmobile will offer activities such as how to create your own comic book.

The escape rooms are beginner-friendly and participants of all ages can play. Davey said some activities such as the escape rooms will require signing up on site in order to save a spot. At 1:30 p.m., Keep Tucson Sketchy will have a stage presentation.

It will be followed by PoetryMania open mic at 2 p.m., which will include a poetry workshop with the PCPL's writer in residence Gene Twaronite. There will be a cosplay showcase at 4 p.m. and everyone who would like to show off their cosplay is encouraged to sign up.

Artist workshops will include making dice goblins with Natalia Lopez, character design with Ross Demma and mini comics and self-publishing with Adam Yeater.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone's creativity and it's fun to see the community celebrate and appreciate each other," Davey said. "I think what makes it so special is that all ages are welcome. One year, our youngest attendee was an infant dressed as Superman - super cute. And there's been young people who have come every year since they were little and then they starting coming over as young adults before the pandemic."