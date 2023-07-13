Greece-visiting chorus: Tucson women's singing group seeks participants for tour

The Arizona Women's Chorus is recruiting singers to participate in a musical tour of Greece next year.

The choir is looking to add at least 50 singers to its current 30-person group. Interested men and women must have choral singing experience and be at least 18 years old. The trip will cost about $3,500, plus airfare.

The 19th Annual Great and Grand Music and Culture Tour will take place in Athens and Syros, Greece, in July 2024.

The group — formerly called the Southern Arizona Women's Chorus — is one of three choruses who were invited to take part in the tour by MidAmerica Productions.

"It's the first time I've been invited to be a guest conductor, so I'm very excited for this," Terrie Ashbaugh, conductor of the chorus since 1998, said.

During each event the individual choirs will sing for 30 minutes apiece before performing a piece of music together.

The Pan-European Philharmonia and the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra will be featured on the tour along with selected soloists.

"It will be great. We will be performing with a full orchestra and singers will join us in Athens as well," she said. "We will also go see the Acropolis and the Greek Isles, which will be a great opportunity to share their talent with another part of the world."

Ashbaugh will be conducting "Feel the Spirit," a cycle of seven familiar spirituals, arranged by English composer and conductor John Rutter.

"The women who can go may join the Arizona Women's Chorus and rehearse with us. The men will learn the music on their own and join us for rehearsal in the spring," Ashbaugh said. "I also will send a Zoom invitation so they can watch the rehearsal if they need."

"When you sing together, the body produces endorphins that keep us happy, and when you sing with a group, your hearts beat as one. You experience the music together," Ashbaugh said.

Ashbaugh is looking forward to the trip and said it will be a special experience for the chorus.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Ashbaugh at awcsings@gmail.com "ASAP." After she receives inquiries, she will send each person the itinerary for the trip.

Ashbaugh said she needs set commitments from the singers by October as payments for the trip begin in November.