Staying cool: 10 fun things to do in Tucson this summer

Summer is finally here and so are the triple-digit temps and hopefully soon, plentiful rains. Trying to figure out something to do where you can still stay cool? Here are some ideas for you.

MotoSonora Pool Party

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

When: Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

MotoSonora Brewing Company and Tucson Foodie will be hosting a pool party on Saturday, July 15, as their "long-awaited grand opening celebration." There are two ticket options. A regular ticket, which includes entry into the event, a shirt and towel branded for the event, a free pint of beer and other goodies, is $45. The VIP ticket, which is $65, includes everything the general admission ticket does, but also access to the VIP room, food, drinks and a private brewery tour. The VIP guests will be able to pour their own beer from the tank. Don't forget your bathing suit and a towel!

Swimnema Fridays

Where: Hotel McCoy Tucson, 720 W. Silverlake Rd.

When: Fridays weekly until October 27 from 8 -11 p.m.

The movie nights at Hotel McCoy are free events and they're not only open to hotel guests - anyone in the community may attend. There will be popcorn for sale in the lobby and food for sale from their onsite food truck, Trans Fats — which is open from 3 - 10 p.m. Pool passes are for sale at the front desk. Check out the movie schedule.

Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum

Where: The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Rd.

When: Every Saturday from now until Aug. 26 from 4:30 - 9 p.m.

The Desert Museum opens nightly during the summer to offer a different experience for guests. Nocturnal animals will be awake, which means guests will be able to see animals they wouldn't be able to see during normal visiting hours — "Bats performing aerial acrobatics in pursuit of dinner, beavers splash around in their pond, and scorpions glow green under black light. Bring your flashlight and explore, grab a local beer and wander, experience a live animal encounter, scamper in Packrat Playhouse, feel the touch of a stingray, or participate in special nightly activities. " Check out the weekly themes.

Dog Days of Summer

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

When: Now through Saturday, Sept. 30

The Tucson Botanical Gardens is celebrating the dog days of summer by welcoming leashed dogs into the gardens. Make it a special trip or get a Dog Membership which gives the pup unlimited daily admission during the summer months and a Tucson Botanical Gardens dog tag. Don't forget to let your furry friend try a pup-a-licious snack from Edna's Eatery,

Chillin' at the Chul

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 5 - 9 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 2

Tohono Chul's summer event invites you to enjoy an evening under the mature trees of the garden where it can be a wholer 10 degrees cooler. They have music, light bites and summery drinks to enjoy. On Saturdays, the event becomes more family-friendly as they've partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to have activities for kids. Best of all, admission is free!

Escape the heat by going indoors

Looking for some action where you can enjoy the air condition? Consider one of these five activities:

Visit a trampoline park

Where: Defy Tucson, 4861 N. Stone Ave., Get Air Tucson, 330 S. Toole Ave. #200, Elevate Trampoline Park, 9705 N. Thornydale Rd. Suite 1

There are several indoor trampoline parks in Tucson. Visiting one would be a good way to spend a day indoors, away from the heat, and still be active.

Go rock climbing inside

Where: Rocks and Ropes, 330 S. Toole Ave. #400, Rock Sold Climbing and Fitness, 3949 W. Costco Dr. Suite 151

Looking to pick up a new sport this summer? Just too hot to climb outdoors? Hitting an indoor rock climbing gym might be just what you're looking for. They have gear rentals and provide a safe space to explore the sport while staying cool.

Try axe throwing

Where: Splitting Timber Axe Throwing Tucson, 6401 Marana Center Blvd. Suite 125, or St. Hubert's Hatchet House, 908 W. Prince Rd.

These venues offer options for large and small groups. Axe throwing might serve as a fun way to let off some steam this summer.

See some itty-bitty works of art

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

The museum is a great family-friendly option to spend a day indoors. The museum's collection includes over 500 contemporary and antique roomboxes and dollhouses. They also have special miniature exhibits by different artists. They also offer crafting events.

There is a neon light that never goes out

Where: Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave.

The Ignite Sign Art Museum has historic neon signs on display. They also offer classes in case you'd like to make your own neon light.