Stacks independent book store & cafe opening in Oro Valley

Oro Valley's first independent book cafe opens Saturday, as Stacks Book Club will offer a place for community members to enjoy a good book and each other.

The bookstore is the fruit of the labors of a local married couple: Lizzie and Crispin Jeffrey-Franco.

"We used to go to the library growing up and we always loved reading. That's where the passion came from," Crispin Jeffrey-Franco said. "When we moved back to Tucson as adults, we saw we were missing the idea of having a bookstore where you could hang out all day if you wanted to like the ones we saw in Phoenix and other cities."

The couple returned to Tucson in 2019 and by 2020, they were fleshing out the details and "hammering out a business plan." Jeffrey-Franco said the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce's efforts was the selling point for them to choose Oro Valley for their new business.

"It's been 3.5 years in the making, so we're very excited to bring the people what we've been talking about for so long," Jeffrey-Franco said.

He said that while "some people think that opening a bookstore these days is a crazy idea," he holds a firm belief in the role bookstores play by providing a space to mingle with other readers.

"The pandemic really helped bookstores," Jeffrey-Franco said. "Based on the research we've done, we saw that people made sure the brick-and-mortar bookstores didn't go away. Bookstores provide community. I always say, if you're not a reader today, maybe you'll be a reader tomorrow."

Jeffrey-Franco said the store, 1880 E. Tangerine Rd. Suite 140, is set up to encourage interactions for the customers. There are tables with chairs in case people would like to bring their laptops and get some work done and there's a couch and sofas fit for groups of friends.

"Our space is designed for conversation and gathering," Jeffrey-Franco said.

The cafe will serve coffee drinks such as drip coffee, espresso and nitro cold brew from Yellow Brick Coffee. They'll have sandwiches and pastries from local businesses as well as Arizona beers and wines. For those who prefer tea, they have a selection from Maya Tea as well.

"Eventually, we'll have book-specific events in store," he said. "We'd like to have open mic nights, game nights, and we have an in-store book club too. We really want people to want to come here and hang out."

The Stacks Book Club ribbon cutting event will be scheduled for fall but they'll have their grand opening on Saturday, July 8. They'll open at 7 a.m. with free mini scones from Prep + Pastry as supplies last. They'll be open until 8 p.m.

"I'm so excited to have people come through these doors," Jeffrey-Franco said.