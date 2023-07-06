After 31 years of 'Growing Native,' Petey Mesquitey still thinks the borderlands are beautiful

When Petey Mesquitey gets recognized, it's usually by his voice. Sometimes in the checkout line at Trader Joe's, the cashier will ask how his day is going. After he answers, there is a long pause, and then a spark of recognition.

"That doesn't happen in the Benson Safeway, I can assure you that," he said, laughing.

His voice, a warm, slow, musical drawl, is recognizable to anyone who's listened to his radio show, "Growing Native with Petey Mesquitey," in its 31 years on the air. Every week on 91.3 KXCI, he regales listeners with tales of native desert plants and animals, from the orange flowers of the brittle bush in the spring to the silhouette of the desert willow branches in the winter. Coming in at just four minutes, the show is a short, beautiful ode to the Sonoran Desert.

"There's so much to write about," he said. "And ironically, I find myself coming back to so many of the same plants. I told a friend years ago, I said, 'Oh man, I can't do another show about sotol or desert spoon dasylirion.' He said, 'For God's sake, people have been talking about the same plant for several thousand years. Get over it!'"

Petey Mesquitey was born Peter Gierlach in Lexington, Ky., the son of two scientists. When applying to college, Gierlach chose the University of Arizona because the application took 15 minutes, he said, and because he'd read "On the Road" by Jack Kerouac as a teenager.

"Tucson is situated in beautiful mesquite riverbed country, overlooked by the snowy Catalina range," wrote Kerouac in "On the Road" in 1957. "The city was one big construction job; the people transient, wild, ambitious, busy, gay; washlines, trailers; bustling downtown streets with banners; altogether very Californian."

Gierlach headed west.

'My standard joke is in Kentucky, the horizon is from ear to ear. And here, the horizon is forever,' Gierlach said.

At the University of Arizona, his first major was anthropology. He took classes in entomology and ornithology. ("Ironically I was flunking botany," he said.) Gierlach was amazed at the limitless possibilities for learning in college — "I mean, can you change your major every semester, please?"

He fell quickly, irrevocably in love with Arizona. "My standard joke is in Kentucky, the horizon is from ear to ear," Gierlach said. "And here, the horizon is forever."

In person, Gierlach is tall and slim with a long white mustache and wire-rimmed glasses. He speaks in a considered, lyrical way — laughing and cursing, joyful and serene, he's grateful to be sitting at his kitchen table just in sight of the emory oaks in his yard on a 100-degree day. At 75, he's still awestruck by the desert and its people.

While studying at the UA, Gierlach met George Hawke and the two formed the Dusty Chaps. Gierlach sang and played the accordion — "the squeezebox," as he calls it. They started in small clubs, "drinking beer and smoking reefer," and by 1971 were playing six nights a week at the bygone Poco Loco on Speedway and the Stumble Inn on Park Avenue, now The Rock.

"We were a bunch of white guys who really were influenced first by country-western, and then we realized this whole border sound," said Gierlach.

On the day of a class field trip to the Chiricahaus, Gierlach skipped school for a St. Patrick's Day gig with the Dusty Chaps, choosing a music career over finishing his studies. By 1977, the band was signed to Capitol Records, having added Pat McAndrew on the guitar, Leonardo Lopez on the drums, Steve Solomon on the keyboards, Bill Emrie on the violin, Red Davidson on the piano, and Ted Hockenbury on the pedal steel. They were written up in Rolling Stone Magazine, Gierlach said.

"We were crazed, but it was a blast," Gierlach said.

Over Labor Day weekend, the surviving Dusty Chaps — Gierlach and Hawke — will reunite for a performance at HoCo Fest at Club Congress.

Gierlach, far right, in a photo with the Dusty Chaps.

By the end of the 1970s, the Dusty Chaps had broken up — "When it ended, I was a wreck," Gierlach said — and he started a small band called the Sonoran Mudpuppies. His wife Marian, known to listeners of his show as Ms. Mesquitey, told him maybe he should get a job. Gierlach became a laborer at a local wholesale nursery for two dollars an hour.

While working at the nursery, Gierlach realized he had to learn the scientific names of the plants he was selling. On his breaks, he'd sit around with his teenage coworker and try to memorize botanicals.

"And that just kept evolving. I just went around from nursery to nursery. Whenever I'd get something that looked cool, I'd apply there. I got rejected a lot of places," he said. "I thought I was pretty hot shit and I really wasn't. I always just learn."

After a stint at a nursery in Santa Fe, Gierlach, Marian, and their two daughters moved back to Tucson. He'd been a listener of KXCI — "You had to park weird in our driveway and you could get it on your car radio," he said — so he took a disc jockey course from KXCI co-founder Steve Hahn.

Gierlach had an idea for a show about the desert. He submitted a tape. The director of KXCI at the time had an open slot for three minutes at three o'clock on Wednesdays.

"I said, 'I'll take it.'"

Peter Gierlach at home in Cochise County.

The name Petey Mesquitey came "as a goof," he said; an homage to the mesquite tree.

Gierlach first started recording "Growing Native" on a reel-to-reel tape that he had to erase using a magnet. The first episode was an interview show that Gierlach calls "dreadful."

"I listened to it and I said, that is just not me," said Gierlach. "And I just said, you know, if you're going to do this, you better just have some fun."

These days, he records his show every week in his studio, surrounded by deer skulls on the walls and Dusty Chaps records on the bookshelf, with a little window that faces out into the desert that serves as his inspiration.

"Sometimes it'll just be something you saw when you were out driving to the mailbox. Marian and I, during the pandemic, started one day a week, just disappearing into the hills. And that gave me a lot of fodder, because you see an oak tree that was magical," said Gierlach, "and you just start writing."

Gierlach has been recording 'Growing Native' for 31 years. 'I just said, you know, if you're going to do this, you better just have some fun,' he said.

Carol Anderson, better known to KXCI listeners as Ruby from "Ruby's Roadhouse," a music program on the air since 1985, was one of the early champions of Gierlach's show when it started in 1992.

"People like me who've lived here a long, long time in this desert and love this desert, we love it even more because of the way he presents it to us," said Anderson. "He's one of us. He's one of our tribe."

After 31 years, "Growing Native" is still the same charming, funny, poignant few minutes that it was in 1992, and it's been on so long many Tucsonans have grown up with the sound of Gierlach's voice on their car radio.

"I remember when I was in college back in the '90s," said Bridgitte Thum, production manager at KXCI. "I would sit in the parking lot at Pima Community College west campus and wait for 'Growing Native' to be over before I would go into class because I needed to hear the whole episode."

Gierlach is a storyteller above all else. He's a careful, reverent observer of the world around him. He notices — the chirping cicadas, the smell of wet creosote — and he turns it into poetry.

"His storytelling — it's super compelling, whether it's on the microphone or in real life at the foot of the stairs," said Thum. "I think that it really brings him a lot of joy to be able to share his expertise with people."

Gierlach and his dog Burley near his studio in Cochise County.

In 1996, Gierlach moved from Tucson to what he calls "the Apacheria" in Cochise County. He lives on 40 acres of land that he shares with his wife, Marian, their dog, their chickens, and of course, their plants. Gierlach started Spadefoot Nursery out of his home, growing plants for wholesale. He got a Forest Service contract to plant seedlings along a large stretch of the Mount Lemmon Highway and worked at the Tucson Botanical Gardens as director of native plant outreach.

In 2018, Gierlach, his daughter, Katy — known to KXCI staff as "Sweetie Mesquitey" — and son-in-law, Jared McKinley, expanded Spadefoot Nursery to a retail space in Tucson on East Broadway.

In between recording "Growing Native," Gierlach does speaking engagements and sometimes goes down to the farmers market in Bisbee, or to Silver City, N.M., to sell his plants, where, like almost anywhere else, he is received like a rock star.

"I met so many wonderful people," Gierlach said. "You smile so much your jaw aches and you go, 'Oh, I can't say another word.' But it's fun to have done it all these years and have some sort of recognition, not just fade into the background. I confess that I like that part of it, that we made a little mark."

Gierlach told a story of selling emory oaks at the farmers market. Other acorns are edible after soaking overnight, but the acorns of the emory oak — bellotas, in Spanish — are sweet, eaten right off the tree.

"When people saw I was growing the emory oak, I'd get little old ladies or sometimes children who said, 'Wow, you grow the bellota' in that beautiful accent. And then little old people would say, 'Oh, my parents would take us out and we'd camp for days and gather acorns,'" Gierlach recounted. "They'd just start telling stories and that's when some of the women would start to weep. Just that I grew that oak, that it brought them that kind of memory. I didn't realize I was creating magic."

Gierlach has no plans of stopping "Growing Native." His show now plays on the radio in Tucson and Bisbee, and on Public Radio Exchange, Spotify and Apple Podcasts, where fans across the country get to hear "Growing Native." Gierlach said he gets fan mail and care packages from places he didn't even know he had listeners.

As for what's next? "I don't know," said Gierlach. "You know, I think there's going to be a great acorn drop. The emorys are already dropping and it's one of my favorite oaks. So I think I'll just grow a bunch."

Peter Gierlach holds an acorn from an emory oak on his property. 'I wanted to live where oaks and mesquites met,' he said.

Gierlach opens a late 1990's recording of "The Best of Growing Native: Volume 1" with an accordion song about the desert. When he's done, he begins a monologue:

"A cloud is special in a sky that's almost always clear. Rain is so special — you know that. And a wildflower show, even if it's every seven or eight years or every 15 years, it is so special. And that's the way it is when you live on the land where we live," he says. "Wildflowers and clouds. The shade of a tree, winter rain. Birds singing. All these things become celebrations. We celebrate the land, the plants, the animals, and we are renewed."

Perhaps that's why Gierlach's show has endured all these years — he shows us our ordinary world through a fresh set of eyes: the lilting coo of the white winged dove, the majesty of the saguaro, the blooming of the soaptree yucca and the fact that we're here to witness it is, to him, a simple stroke of magic. In Petey Mesquitey's Arizona, every single leaf on the ironwood tree and star in the desert sky is a miracle.

"The desert is beautiful," Gierlach says at the end of every show for the last 31 years. "The desert is beautiful. Yes it is."