UA Repertory Theatre set to Go-Go with season of musicals, Shakespeare & originals

Five plays and a festival are on the books for the University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film and Television's 2022-2023 lineup of productions.

Arizona Repertory Theatre will be presenting "Legally Blonde," "Romeo & Juliet," "Polaroid Stories," and "Head Over Heels" as well as an original production of "Vaud" and the New Directions Festival.

"In choosing the season, our shared goal was to provide our students with current and popular programming that better reflected themselves and those in our community who love the theatre," ART Artistic Director Hank Stratton said.

"Legally Blonde the Musical"

Oct. 2-16, 2022, at the Marroney Theatre

This comedic, light-hearted musical was inspired by the 2001 movie "Legally Blonde." The story follows Elle Woods as she gets into Harvard Law School in an attempt to get her boyfriend back after he breaks up with her. However, she realizes she has the potential to be successful and chase her dreams.

"Polaroid Stories"

Oct. 23-Nov. 6, 2022, at the Tornabene Theatre

This play is partly inspired by "Metamorphosis" by Ovid. It blends real stories of the lives of street kids with Ovid's classic mythology. The setting is an abandoned pier frequented by runaways, dealers, and young outcasts seeking refuge.

"Vaud"

Dec. 1-4, 2022 at the Tornabene Theatre

This piece was created by the Theatre Studies students themselves alongside physical theater Wolfe Bowart. The creators drew inspiration from the American vaudeville circuit and the way it impacted culture in the United States at the turn of the 20th century.

"Romeo & Juliet"

Feb. 26 - March 19, 2023, at the Tornabene Theatre

The romantic tragedy by William Shakespeare will not only be open for regular programming, but also for matinees so high-school students can attend with their groups.

"Head Over Heels"

April 9-23, 202, at the Tornabene Theatre

From the creators of "Spring Awakening" and "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," this romantic comedy is a story about royalty and family, all wrapped up in a bold musical featuring the songs of the Go-Gos.

New Directions Festival

April 21 - 30, 2023, at the Harold Dixon Studio Theatre

The second annual festival will highlight and showcase work fully produced by students.

You can either opt to purchase subscription packages for TFTV's whole season, which are now on sale now. You may also purchase tickets individually when they go on sale August 23.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

