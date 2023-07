Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

With monsoons lurking, Tucson cops managing homeless camps with housing offers, bulldozers Tucson police and housing officials are clearing homeless encampments deemed to be significant health and safety risks, using information from an online reporting tool. Unsheltered people are often reluctant to leave, despite the risks from the heat and monsoon floods. Read more»

Veteran local journalist Jim Nintzel joins Tucson Sentinel staff Longtime Southern Arizona journalist Jim Nintzel, who worked as a reporter and editor at the Tucson Weekly for more than three decades before stepping down last year, is joining the Tucson Sentinel staff to serve as the Government & Political Impact reporter. Read more»

Women's soccer: FC Tucson draw to Royals flush A tired and depleted FC Tucson played Royals FC Arizona to a 1 - 1 draw on Friday night at Kino North Stadium in their last home match of the season. Read more»