River Roses’ Chris Holiman pours out subconscious influences on new album ‘Swan Song’

Adept at cross-pollination, like Western honey bees flying from one rose to another drawing nectar, after a lengthy hiatus Tucson’s River Roses return with “Swan Song,” their genre-hopping new album.

The material on the latest release not only reflects founding member Chris Holiman’s love for country music, but indie rock and lushly orchestrated chamber pop.

“To me, this record is like a wishlist that I had in my head back in the day,” he told the Tucson Sentinel.

In 1985, Holiman had recently formed River Roses when he first met guitarist Gene Ruley at a house show.

“Gene and I didn’t want to be just a guitar band. We always wanted to put a cello quartet on stuff or pedal steel,” Holiman said, remembering his dear friend and former bandmate. “But we couldn’t afford it.”

After a heart attack, Ruley died in August 2018 at the age of 54.

“At this stage in my career, I don’t have any illusions about being, like, big time,” Holiman said in a recent interview.

“In the back of my mind, 'Swan Song' was making the kind of River Roses album that Gene and I wished we could have made,” he said.

* * *

The sounds that eddied about throughout Holiman’s formative years created a continuous feedback loop that surfaced on “Swan Song.”

“Although my parents didn’t listen to 1950s country, I would hear it in restaurants on jukeboxes playing Freddie Fender or Buck Owens. It was in the atmosphere. Just like norteño and bossa nova were in the atmosphere,” he said.

“Baden Powell was a famous bossa nova guitarist. My dad had some of his records. Then when I started to write songs there would be these Latin influences. But not directly. It was just sprinkled in.”

“As a result, my brain became attuned to more complex chords,” Holiman said before jokingly adding, “To our detriment in terms of a music career.”

“If you listen to ‘Phoenix 99’ — which is probably our most popular song — those are jazz chords.”

As musicians, the River Roses have often indulged their creative impulses crayoning outside of the lines.

“A part of this record is me taking those subconscious influences and pouring them out. That’s why I called the record 'Swan Song.'”

In Greek art, swans are a symbol of music, divination, good health, and grace.

“It wasn’t that I was going to quit making music, it was more of a summation to me,” Holiman said.

* * *

Holiman traced his history as a musician and how the River Roses came into being.

“Piano was my first instrument,” he said. “I played in this very strange high school band, The Seldoms. We were a post-punk band that sounded kinda like The Fall.”

After reading about a provocative new trend, then discovering that a bar called Tumbleweeds was booking punk rock acts, curiosity compelled a 14-year-old Holiman to see what the buzz was all about.

Too young to get in, he and his pals took to loitering outside on the sidewalk at night. Eventually, they were granted entry to watch, not drink. There the fledgling punk rockers were befriended by some of the older kids: notably, Van Christian, Dan Stuart, Jack Waterson and Chris Cacavas (who together formed The Serfers).

Holiman credits Cacavas with inspiring his move from drums to keyboards.

The Seldoms landed a few songs on Sub Pop compilations and released a record on Subterranean Records.

“I started playing guitar after high school in ‘83 when my bandmates went off to college. I wanted to continue doing music, so I started the River Roses with Caitlin Von Schmidt (bass) and Rob Brett (drums).”

In punk fashion, he was more concerned with who they were, than whether any of them could actually play.

“I couldn’t play. Caitlin couldn’t play bass. But I said, ‘Hey, you should be the bass player.’ It took us a good year in the garage to figure out how to play our instruments.”

* * *

During the early 1980s, following the success of artists like Tucson’s own Linda Ronstadt, the Old Pueblo remained a country town.

“We wanted to play our new wave music… We couldn’t really do that in bars,” Holiman recalled.

The nascent River Roses started playing house parties, circa 1984.

“Incidentally, (film director) Chris Carlone is making a documentary about house parties. That is where the scene truly started.”

In a soon-to-be-released film titled “A Tale of Two Houses,” Carlone focuses his lens on a pair of Craftsman-style bungalows — the epicenter of the Tucson underground DIY music scene during the 1980s — on what has been called “the ugliest street in America,” next to the long since defunct and razed Greasy Tony’s.

Holiman’s daughter Aiden contributes animation to the film.

* * *

“The first bar that we got into was Nino’s.”

Along a nondescript stretch of North 1st Avenue, cluttered like most American cities by strip malls, once existed Nino’s Steakhouse. “Not just for Cowboys...” read their logo’s tagline. Indubitably, there were plenty of pointy-toed cowboy boots worn by the regulars, most of which never once walked anywhere near a cow dung-laden pasture.

Nino’s was a veritable spawning ground for the post-punk era Tucson music scene of the early 1980’s, with one foot in punk, the other in country. And arguably the birthplace of the petulant bastard child that is desert rock.

“Monday nights at Nino’s were dead. We talked them into giving us Monday night and started hosting weekly events. We’d put up Christmas lights and get other bands to play with us. People started to turn out,” he said.

In due course, River Roses were able to move to the weekend.

* * *

In 1985, a music venue was opened in the Hotel Congress.

“Club Congress started having art and fashion shows. That morphed into them booking bands,” he said.

Albeit short-lived, Holiman recalled this reawakening downtown as a period of unification when artists and musicians were showcased together.

“For every headliner on Friday night the artists would paint a mural as backdrop. When we released our first single, which had a swan on the cover, an artist painted it behind us. And they did that every week.”

“It was a fun time downtown during the ‘80s. There were still a lot of artists living down there which led to some cool cross-pollination,” he said.

* * *

Before Ruley joined River Roses in 1985, von Schmidt, Brett and Holiman recorded and released their first musical output.

“True River Roses fans have those cassettes. They always bring up songs off of it that I can’t seem to remember,” Holiman said, trailing off.

Circa 1986, River Roses opened a show at Nino’s for indie rockers Camper Van Beethoven. The River Roses left an impression.

“Each And All” (1988) was released on Pitch-A-Tent Records — an imprint label of Rough Trade Records — founded by David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker fame.

“At that point, Caitlin left town. We then started playing with Sean Murphy on bass,” he said.

“Most of the times that we toured, and headlined, and were a part of that whole Arizona music scene with Gin Blossoms, Dead Hot Workshop and Sidewinders were after Caitlin left the band,” Holiman said. “She was a very important part of the beginning. But, unfortunately, she missed the second half.”

* * *

Holiman shares the story behind “Swan Song.” An album that started, as many do, as a conduit to channel the creative output of a songwriter continuing to work, embracing the DIY spirit that the band was founded upon.

Bassist Terry Kyte and drummer Todd Pearson laid the foundation from which the album was built upon.

“We recorded every other Sunday at my house.”

Not having the significant costs of hiring an engineer and booking studio time, which often can prove prohibitive, worked in their favor.

“When we started recording we had the luxury of recording a batch of songs, letting them sit, and allowing the songs to demand whether they be worked on or not.”

Holiman and crew initially recorded upwards of 20 songs. Once the foundational tracks were laid down in Tucson, Holiman sought out and engaged guest musicians from as far away as France, who made significant contributions — adding fiddle, mandolin, cello and string arrangements — to the album remotely.

In the end, judiciously separating the wheat from the chaff, ten tracks made it onto the record.

“There are two songs from one of my solo records, two songs that are older, more obscure River Roses songs, and six brand new songs.”

* * *

“The style is authentically country on some of the tracks.”

Featuring impressive pedal steel work by a local picker Tim Gallagher (aka Hank Topless), “Stain On My heart” is a standout. “It sounds like it was written in 1962, Bakersfield country. But the lyrics are not.”

“The fiddle on that song was played by Michael Cleveland. He lives in Indiana and does remote gig work,” he said.

In addition to working with Vince Gill, Marty Stuart and Béla Fleck, Cleveland won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for “Tall Fiddler” (Compass Records) in 2020.

“He is one of the best fiddle players in the country,” Holiman said exuberantly. “I don’t know how this happened?”

The album also includes an alt.country cover of Radiohead's “Fake Plastic Trees.”

“At first the guys were like, ‘Really?’ But it’s a country song underneath it all.”

* * *

Technological advancements have opened doors to artists that were once closed.

“This whole record is on the cutting edge of what we can do now. I can collaborate with top-line musicians (anywhere in the world) digitally through the cloud.”

“Same thing with the mix. A guy in New York (mix and mastering engineer Matthew McLean) mixed it, giving the record an edgier sound — in part, due to the environment he was coming out of — than I have not achieved in the past.”

“That’s the cool thing, although the core tracks were recorded here in my home studio, the guest musicians helped cast a wider net.”

* * *

“At the very end of the recording process, I thought that we were done… Out of the blue I said to Terry and Todd, ‘Let’s do one more.’”

A song brimming with sunny nostalgia — when the insouciant days of youth were occupied with stoner-eyed dreams and sweet aspirations for tomorrow — the River Roses recorded “Nothin’ To Du” during their last session.

“It just ended up having this vibe to it. To me, it’s reminiscent of that Minnesota sound; it has a bit of Replacements and Hüsker Dü to it.”

French cellist/arranger Yann Marc recorded string parts remotely, adding a sawing “Eleanor Rigby” quality to the track.

“It was all an accident that came together in a really great way. An indie record doesn’t have singles… But if they did, this would be the single,” Holiman said.