Light up your July 4 with fireworks, concerts & more

Fourth of July is right around the corner and there will be many events in town to choose from to enjoy with family and friends. Keep in mind that all firework shows are dependent on the weather. So, be sure to plan ahead and have alternatives.

Tucson's 25th Annual Fireworks Celebration

The city of Tucson will be hosting a fireworks show Monday, beginning at 9 p.m. from A Mountain/Sentinel Peak.

Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B will open at 4 p.m. The lot has access from Cushing Street and Granada Avenue. There will be food trucks open starting at 7 p.m. While the display is visible from much of the western part of the city, other Downtown viewing areas include the free City-State Garage, 498 W. Congress St., and $5 per vehicle access at Mercado parking lots A, B, and E.

Pyrotechnics and desert plants are a concerning combination, especially with the Contreras fire happening earlier this month, and parts of A Mountain frequently catch on fire from July 4 shows.

"The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Water will be preparing the mountain and the surrounding area, as they have in previous years, by soaking down the vegetation in advance of the event on July 4 and will remain on-site during and after the show in order to minimize any fire risk," city officials said.

Sahuarita Stars & Stripes

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, a Rolling Thunder parade, food trucks, a car show, vendors, and beer and wine for those over 21. The event will be capped with a laser show and fireworks at 9 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own picnic chairs and blankets, town officials said.

Town of Oro Valley July 4th Celebration

Head over to James D. Kriegh Park's Oro Valley Aquatic Center for a family-friendly event. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music by The PettyBreakers — a Tom Petty cover band — as well as jumping castles, food trucks, face painting, beer garden, kid crafts, and a photo booth.

Oro Valley won't be shooting off fireworks because none were available through the state-approved vendor, officials said, so they made a "strategic decision" to put on a laser light show, which begins at 9 p.m. Later, they found that fireworks could have been supplied, but had already signed a contract for the laser show.

Nogales: Together Again

After two years, Nogales is bringing back their 4th of July Celebration. Located at Fleischer Park this year, adults and children will be able to celebrate with food, live music, a parade and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tucson Country Club 4th of July Extravaganza

Tucson Country Club will also be providing an event to commemorate Independence Day. They will have pony rides, games, music, food and fireworks. Required reservations can be made by calleding 520-298-2381.

FC Tucson's Salute Our Troops

FC Tucson's match vs. Greenville Triumph on Sunday will include a fireworks show at its conclusion. Tickets are $17.

4th of July in Bisbee

There will be a series of activities in Bisbee starting at 11 a.m. Monday with a parade. Water slides will be set up at Vista Park until 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Sierra Vista 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Event

Sierra Vista will be hosting a 55th Annual 4th of July Celebration, with activities starting at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. There will be arts and crafts vendors, entertainment, and military demonstrations. A fireworks display will begin at 8:05 p.m. and will be viewable from the park and from the sports fields along Tacoma Drive.

Star-Spangled Spectacular in Marana

A fireworks show in Marana will begin at 9 p.m. at the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. There will be activities from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees are allowed to bring their own coolers, chairs, blankets and food. However, glass containers such as beer bottles and BBQing will not be allowed during the event. If you'd like to bring your dog, you may, but keep it on a leash and pick up after your pup.

D-M Freedom Fest

Visit the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for their 4th of July event on Friday, July 1. There will be food trucks, a kid zone, fireworks and live music. Glass bottles and grills are not permitted on site, but attendees are encouraged to bring their coolers with drinks and food.

Country club fireworks

Other fireworks displays to keep an eye out for on Monday night:

Forty-Niner Country Club: While the event is sold out, the fireworks will begin at 8:50 p.m.

Freeport slag dump in Ajo will also have a fireworks display.

Westin La Paloma Resort's fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Skyline Country Club's fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m.

