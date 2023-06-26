TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Monsoon, soon? Tucson's 25th annual Día de San Juan Fiesta in photos
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Monsoon, soon? Tucson's 25th annual Día de San Juan Fiesta in photos

Natalie Robbins
TucsonSentinel.com
  • The statue of San Juan, the patron saint of water, at the 25th Annual Día de San Juan Fiesta at Mission Garden in Tucson. The festival, held this year on June 24, 2023, celebrates the coming of the monsoon season.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comThe statue of San Juan, the patron saint of water, at the 25th Annual Día de San Juan Fiesta at Mission Garden in Tucson. The festival, held this year on June 24, 2023, celebrates the coming of the monsoon season.
  • The Día de San Juan Fiesta setup at the base of 'A' Mountain on June 24, 2023.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comThe Día de San Juan Fiesta setup at the base of 'A' Mountain on June 24, 2023.
  • Isaiah Kortright, right, speaks with a festival attendee on behalf of the Tucson Audubon Society at the Día de San Juan Fiesta at Mission Garden on June 24, 2023.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comIsaiah Kortright, right, speaks with a festival attendee on behalf of the Tucson Audubon Society at the Día de San Juan Fiesta at Mission Garden on June 24, 2023.
  • DJ Dirtyverbs, otherwise known as Logan Phillips, pops on a record at the Día de San Juan Festival at Mission Garden on June 24, 2023.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comDJ Dirtyverbs, otherwise known as Logan Phillips, pops on a record at the Día de San Juan Festival at Mission Garden on June 24, 2023.
  • A vendor doles out agua fresca at the Día de San Juan Festival on June 24, 2023.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comA vendor doles out agua fresca at the Día de San Juan Festival on June 24, 2023.
  • The remains of a piñata at the Día de San Juan Fiesta on June 24, 2023 at Mission Garden.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comThe remains of a piñata at the Día de San Juan Fiesta on June 24, 2023 at Mission Garden.
  • Members of Mariachi Luz de Luna perform at the 25th Día de San Juan Fiesta at Mission Garden in Tucson on June 24, 2023.
    Natalie Robbins/TucsonSentinel.comMembers of Mariachi Luz de Luna perform at the 25th Día de San Juan Fiesta at Mission Garden in Tucson on June 24, 2023.

Though Tucson hasn’t yet had its first monsoon storm of the season, the 25th Annual Día de San Juan Fiesta, the feast day of San Juan, the patron saint of water, celebrated the approach of the summer rains.

This year’s festival, held on Saturday, June 24, by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, opened with traditional blessings and featured music from DJ Dirtyverbs and Mariachi Luz de Luna, food trucks, arts and crafts, and a chance for Tucsonans to explore the desert at Mission Garden.

It was also an opportunity for residents to join in a traditional request for San Juan (St. John) to speed up the advent of the rains as temperatures begin to climb.

“I really enjoyed the blessings in the beginning,” said Jackson Veneklasen, gardener and grounds manager of the West Side agricultural museum, at the base of A Mountain. “It’s understanding that this is O’odham land that we're standing on, acknowledging that and having that connection to the people.”


Related stories

Filed under

local, arizona, arts & culture, entertainment, music, breaking, faith, family/life, enviro,

Read more about

, monsoon, san juan, water, weather

More by Natalie Robbins

— 30 —

Top headlines


Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder