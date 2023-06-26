Monsoon, soon? Tucson's 25th annual Día de San Juan Fiesta in photos

Though Tucson hasn’t yet had its first monsoon storm of the season, the 25th Annual Día de San Juan Fiesta, the feast day of San Juan, the patron saint of water, celebrated the approach of the summer rains.

This year’s festival, held on Saturday, June 24, by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, opened with traditional blessings and featured music from DJ Dirtyverbs and Mariachi Luz de Luna, food trucks, arts and crafts, and a chance for Tucsonans to explore the desert at Mission Garden.

It was also an opportunity for residents to join in a traditional request for San Juan (St. John) to speed up the advent of the rains as temperatures begin to climb.

“I really enjoyed the blessings in the beginning,” said Jackson Veneklasen, gardener and grounds manager of the West Side agricultural museum, at the base of A Mountain. “It’s understanding that this is O’odham land that we're standing on, acknowledging that and having that connection to the people.”