After 8 years, Jivin Scientists reveal new LP 'Cicada'

During the early-summer months, as does the Sonoran Desert yield life following a steady rain, Tucson's Jivin Scientists are also rising from dormancy with a new full-length album. After spending the majority of their lives underground, the group is abuzz with new life.

Eight years in the making, "Cicada" finds emcee James "Runt" Owens and producer Ryan "Phen" Troncoso true to nature, attuning their signature gritty storytelling and bumpy boom-bap production.

"This will be the 11th album we've made, but the first we're releasing through a label (Strange Famous Records)," Owens said. "We look at this as our first step towards being visible to a much wider audience."

* * *

Owens provided some history about the early days of Tucson's hip-hop scene.

"Back then there was a real heavy scene of break dancing, B-boys/B-girls, and graffiti. The rap scene evolved outta that."

Sugh and Red Dark Specimens — a group of kids that came together while attending Tucson High School — were noted by Owens as popular acts of the day. "That was in the late '90s, they were just getting going, starting to play out at some of the clubs Downtown."

"I came up in New Mexico. I moved here in 2002. There was a lot more history prior to that, but to be honest, I wasn't here for it. I know that there were a lot of different people putting on shows when I arrived," he told the Tucson Sentinel.

Rising from the potent commixture of sperm and eggs deposited into the spawning pool, Skrappy's — an erstwhile Downtown youth collective and performance venue (1995–2005) — is widely credited with playing an integral role in the development of the burgeoning Tucson hip-hop scene.

"We were a part of that. Jivin Scientists played there quite a bit. Skrappy's was one of the few places that booked hip-hop acts. They would do B-boy battles there," Owens reflected fondly. "That is where we got to know a lot of the people that were doing stuff here in the scene."

"We were very young. I was 18 when we started here."

Not missing a beat, Owens and Troncoso hit the ground running. In addition to gigs at Skrappy's, the Jivin Scientists played shows at Vaudeville Cabaret, Heart Five, the District and other Downtown venues, eventually landing coveted slots at Club Congress.

They persevered, honing their craft, recording and releasing music, broadening their horizons.

"We used to run an event called Mic Sites, an emcee freestyle battle that ran for a long time. My buddies Bo and P running that."

Mic Sites took place annually (or biannually) and became a much anticipated event at Skrappy's. Prize money raised the stakes. Winners would often walk away with a couple thousand dollars, drawing in talent from Southern California, New Mexico and elsewhere.

* * *

Today, Owens credits the efforts of Pike Romero — creative force behind Tucson Hip Hop Festival (THHF), a community driven hip-hop, arts and culture festival founded in 2017 — with expanding the reach and creating unity within the hip-hop community.

"That was a big step forward. By placing everyone on the same platform, (THHF) has allowed for a lot of the different segregated groups to start interacting. (Romero) has been very substantial in generating an actual scene that can answer for itself," he said.

"It's always been kinda segregated into South Side, East Side, Downtown. There is still some of that… But there definitely are people that are trying to bridge those areas."

Owens sees the limited number of venues for acts to perform at, that allow hip-hop music, and the prohibitive nature of a pay-to-play system as contributing factors to the fragmentation within the hip-hop community.

"In promotion, it started happening 15, 20 years ago where a promoter would book a show and then charge an artist to play on that bill."

"It's common practice in some areas with touring acts. So for years, here in Tucson, it has also been a common practice," he said.

"That's one thing we don't do at my location." (Owens is general manager of Thunder Canyon Brewery.) "Over the last five years, we have created a little spot on the scene here. But, we don't charge people to play."

"I've been doing music for 20 years and I have never paid to play any shows. I've always felt, as the artist you're getting paid to play."

At present, the Tucson hip-hop scene is centered at Thunder Canyon. Owens added, "The Edge (a northwest Tucson bar) is also doing quite a few shows."

* * *

Booming from the ghetto of the South Bronx during the 1970s, a cutting-edged sound emerged from the underground — with the "Founding Father of Hip-Hop" DJ Kool Herc leading the procession — inspiring generations to follow.

Owens was no exception.

Delivered in spit, from jump street, hip-hop gave voice to people living on the fringe.

In his childhood, Owens found inspiration in gangsta rap: Dre, DJ Quik, Too Short.

"Perhaps not in content. I wanted to say the things that they were saying, but I wasn't living the life that they were living. I hadn't found my voice yet. But in delivery and structure, a lot of what I do today has that slow draw, very similar to MC Eiht."

"As I got a little bit older, in my teen years, I discovered the Golden Age of Hip-Hop (mid-1980s to early '90s). I fell in love. I spent a lot of time diving deep into that: Rakim, Gang Starr, Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul."

In conjunction with the introduction of the Roland TR-808 programmable drum machine, one of the defining characteristics of hip-hop's golden age was the heavy use of sampling — subsequent controversies and legalities notwithstanding — the introduction of the E-mu Emulator and Akai S900 revolutionized the game.

"Later, in high school — Atmosphere had become really big — I began doing a lot of battle rap stuff."

Landing outside the mainstream, indie hip-hop is often characterized by socially conscious, positive, or anti-commercial lyrics.

"I felt like I could talk about regular stuff and not be successful."

* * *

Since their inception in 1998 — whether drawing from analog and organic instrumentation or electronically generated sound sources — Jivin Scientists have sought to place a distinct imprint on their work.

"When we were coming up, we'd find sounds that we liked and would sample those. As we expanded our musical knowledge over the years, the more important it became for us to find ways to create our own sounds."

Eventually, they connected with musicians who had the chops to execute and animate the sounds that swirl inside their heads.

"That was always the goal."

* * *

Owens reflects on the group's origins.

"My brother Deeko was a founding member. He is a DJ. He started our group. He lives in Oklahoma now."

"Soundsmith, was a major part of the group. The last four or five years he has been doing his own thing."

"Jivin Scientists have always been a collective, more or less, than a group. A lot of people come in and out of the group. But me and Phen have been the core members for the past 15 years," he said.

That bond goes way back. Troncoso and Owens have been best friends since first grade.

"As soon as Phen got a computer, we started working. He was better at making beats. And I was better at rapping on them. We made our first album when I was sixteen."

* * *

During the summer of 2015, Jivin Scientists self-released "Thirsty," the group's 10th album. It drew attention. They would go onto sign with Strange Famous Records — an imprint founded by indie/underground rapper Sage Francis — in early 2016.

As fate would have it, pre-production on the album that would eventually emerge as "Cicada" had to be postponed. In 2017, Owens' ailing father would undergo kidney transplant surgery. A perfect match, Owens would be the organ donor.

"We notified the label that it would take some time before we could go into the studio to begin work on the album. It was a lot: getting prepped for the surgery, the actual surgery itself, and then the recovery. That ended up taking a year out of my life."

Post-surgery, Owens' life took on new hues.

"Things were definitely different afterwards. Life was different. My perspective was different. A lot of things."

On "D.O.G." — the closing track on "Cicada" — Owens raps, "And I ain't been the same since they cut me apart / Life has been a mess, probably best place to start / See, deep inside my stomach grows the seed of hope and plenty / Sliding through my organs, wrapped around the bones within me."

"D.O.G." was the first song that I wrote coming out of that challenging period."

* * *

As a wordsmith, Owens pulls no punches. His lyrics often serve as a chronicle of hard living; there is alcohol, drugs, violence, and depression. Some of it is autobiographical and some of it is storytelling.

"When I was younger, I was really interested in being a writer. One of the things that I found… There was a write-up — it may have been J.D. Salinger — that talked about utilizing all of the experiences that you have in your life to create this fake figure to write about; like a Frankenstein of all of your experiences."

"My songs are about people. It may be me, it may be someone that I know. The real tease, I am trying to write in that direction so I can get to the emotion. And emotion is my end goal. I've spent the past 15 years trying to get to the point where I can write like that."

* * *

This month, Jivin Scientists dropped "Cicada." Tracked and mastered in their home studio on digital and analog tape, Troncoso and Owens collaborated with notables: bassist Chris Pierce, keyboardist Paul Jenkins, drummer Steven Escalante, and emcees AWOL ONE, Marley B, Rae.L, Mopes, Dewey Binns, Def-i and DJ Bonus.

"Phen and I both work jobs to make ends meet, but the music was always who we were, and will always be who we are. Some people make things for fun, and some create to keep from losing their minds. We've always been part of that second group."

"I lost a couple of friends over the years. It changed who I was while I was writing. My older stuff is very dark without a lot of hope. One of my good friends, hip-hop artist Wake Self (born Andrew Martinez), from New Mexico passed away (in a car crash). His last album was full of hope. I remember a discussion we had where he told me, 'I am starting to write the life that I want to live.'"

"So, at some point, I asked myself, 'Do I want to continue writing about these sad things or do I want to write the life that I want to live?'"

* * *

Owens laid bare the backstory behind "Cicada."

"We usually start our albums with a concept. We became interested in the idea of cicadas being in the ground for so long then coming out. It really signified what we were doing. I grew up with cicadas my whole life in Oklahoma and Missouri where my parents and grandparents lived. Going to sleep at night, it is a weird sound that is actually comforting."

"The story is autobiographical. My mom and dad both had very difficult childhoods. My grandparents threw newspapers their entire life, and retired off of that, in Neosho, Missouri (population 12,590 as of the 2020 Census)."

"There is a sickness in the air where we come from. All of the verses in "Cicada" speak of my family's dark history. So, it is interesting for me to look at where I am at in life, and where I could've ended up."

"My brother used to beat the shit out of me with boxing gloves in the front yard. He taught me how to fight. But he also taught me how to get up and not stay down," he said.

On the title track, Owens belts, "At the age of eight my brother got me with a right hook / And laid me flat onto the ground / He damn near knocked the teeth out of my mouth / I can still hear that sound / And as I laid on the green grass / Blood dripping from my teeth to my tongue / I could taste how salty the world was / And where the fuck I came from."

"It stuck with me my whole life."