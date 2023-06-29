Star-spangled Independence Day events around Tucson

Haven't decided how to celebrate Independence Day yet? Here's a look at a few of the fun events around Tucson:

26th Annual "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 7-11 p.m.

TCC's Parking Lot B and Parking Lot C will serve as free viewing points for the "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration. The lots will open at 7 p.m. There will be live entertainment and food vendors selling items such as hot dogs, burgers, refreshments and ice cream. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Freedom Fest

Where: Bama Park and Sports Field, Davis-Montham Air Force Base, 3100 S. Craycroft Rd.

When: Friday, June 30 from 5-9:30 p.m.

The Davis-Montham Air Force Base will be hosting their Freedom Fest in celebration of "America's birthday." The festivities will take place at Bama Park and Sports Field. There will be splash zone and activities for children, live entertainment, food trucks, beer trucks for those of age, and the Vette Fest car show. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. No glass or grills allowed.

4th of July Celebration

Where: American Patriot Memorial building, 1801 S. 6th Ave.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

The event hosted by the American Patriot Memorial, Women Warriors and Honor and Remember-Az Chapter is dedicated to raising funds to "obtain Honor and Remember/Honor and Sacrifice flags for Gold and Blue Star families in Arizona." There will be a vendor fair and food trucks on site. The building offers a good view of the "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration.

Independence Day Celebration

Where: St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The Tucson Pops Orchestra will perform in a patriotic concert in honor of Independence Day - including renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful." The orchestra will feature the inaugural performance of the Tucson Pops Chorus. The concert is a free event but people can get a "ticket" on their website to save a spot, as seating is limited.

4th of July at Kino Stadium

Where: Kino Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way

When: Tuesday, July 4 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium is celebrating its 25th anniversary on July 4 with a Sun Belt College Baseball League game and fireworks. The gates will open at 6 p.m. followed by pre-game ceremonies at 7 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There will be free July 4th giveaway items, games and inflatables for kids, and fireworks following the game. The price for entry is a $1 donation or a non-perishable food item, which will be collected by the Community Food Bank. Hot dogs at the concession stands will be $1 each and there will be drink specials.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Where: Crossroads Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 5-9:30 p.m.

The Town of Marana's Star Spangled Spectacular is a free event. There will be a car show, a splash pad, field games for kids, inflatables, vendors, exhibitors and more. There will be 35 food vendors to choose from. Coolers and picnics are allowed as well as chairs and blankets - no glass or BBQ's allowed in the park. Dogs are welcome as long as they're leashed and their humans clean up after them. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Oro Valley 4th of July Celebration

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 5-9 p.m.

Oro Valley is hosting a 4th of July free event. There will be live music, food trucks, jumping castles, face painting, kids crafts, lawn games, a beer garden and more. The Oro Valley Aquatic Center will be open until 8:30 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. No outside alcohol, glass or pets allowed.

Red, White and Blue Spectacular

Where: Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 7-10 p.m.

The poolside event will be free at Archer Pool. There will be snacks, music and activities and games, which will be provided by the Ready, Set, Rec! vans. Pre-registration is required for the event — (520) 791-4877. People aren't allowed to bring their own fireworks or sparklers. Coolers are allowed, but no alcoholic beverages. The guests will be able to watch the "A" Mountain fireworks in the evening.

Country Club fireworks:

The 49er Country Club fireworks will start at 8:50 p.m. on Friday, June 30, in 12000 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Tucson Country Club's fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at 2950 N. Camino Principal.

Skyline Country Club's fireworks are slated for July 4 at 9 p.m. at 5200 E. Saint Andrews Dr.

More fireworks:

Tucson Speedway's fireworks are on Sunday, July 1 at 9 p.m., 11955 S. Harrison Rd.

Ajo/Gibson Volunteer Fire Department's firework show is on Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m. in the Freeport Slag Dump, 400 Taladro Ave.

Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa's fireworks are on Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m., 3800 E. Sunrise Dr.

Stars and Stripes at Sahuarita

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 5-9 p.m.

Stars and Stripes at Sahuarita is a free event. There will be inflatable water playsets, face painting, vendors and food trucks on site. There will be live entertainment and a squirt gun giveaway. The fireworks display is scheduled for the end of the night.

56th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

City of Sierra Vista in partnership with the Sierra Vista Rotary Club and Fort Huachuca will host an Independence Day event for the 56th year in a row - the 56th Annual 4th of July Celebration. The whole day will be dedicated to Independence Day activities. Fort Huachuca will have military displays. There will be a cannon salute and the 162nd Fighter Wing F-16 Flyover plus the 55th Annual Super Spectacular 4th of July fireworks show. Full schedule can be found on the City of Sierra Vista website.