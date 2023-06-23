TucsonSentinel.com
Rock and roll lives: Az bands play 'Revival' show at Congress
arts

Rock and roll lives: Az bands play 'Revival' show at Congress

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Summer Rock Revival highlights Arizona rock bands.
    Jacob AcostaSummer Rock Revival highlights Arizona rock bands.

Three Arizona bands will take the Hotel Congress Plaza stage for a night of rock and roll for the Summer Rock Revival show on Saturday night.

Jacob Acosta of the blues-rock band Mason organized the event with the goal to put a spotlight on local Arizona rock bands. Aside from Mason, rock duo Birds and Arrows and Phoenix-based band Daphne and the Glitches will be playing.

"I love performing. I've been doing it for 17 years. I love the feeling of being up there on the stage and feeling like I've really connected with somebody else," Acosta said. "Music is just a very positive thing. I think Bob Marley once said, 'When it hits you, you feel no pain.' It's therapeutic. It's connecting."

Acosta had been approached by David Slutes, entertainment director at Hotel Congress, following the release party of Mason's album "My Kind of Trouble" in 2022. He said Slutes told him they wanted Mason to return to the Congress stage and asked him to create an idea for an event.

"I started thinking about it and I know there's a lot of great performers here in Tucson, so my idea for the Summer Rock Revival was to put a spotlight on the locals," Acosta said.

He decided to extend the invitation to Birds and Arrows because of their "amazing, cinematic" style and they "turned him to" Daphne and the Glitches, whose style is all about "funk and glam and pageantry."

Birds and Arrows is the name of the rock duo and married couple, Andrea and Pete Connolly, guitar and drums respectively. They began playing around 12 years of age and eventually, their paths crossed in North Carolina. They began playing together and made their way to Tucson after a tour. They moved here in 2016.

"The rock scene here in Tucson is so wild and free," Andrea Connolly said. "Meanwhile, in North Carolina, music was a bit more traditional."

"We could reinvent ourselves here in Tucson," Pete Connolly said.

Their style has changed from being more folksy to a more rock-oriented sound. Their influences include The White Stripes, Bjork and Led Zeppelin among others.

"Our style is more vocal-oriented," Pete Connolly said.

"People are so shocked when they see it's just the two of us because it sounds so big," Andrea Connolly said.

The band is releasing a new single titled "The Chemical Tide" in July. The couple is excited to play on June 24 because it is the first hot summer night of the year and "there's something special about summer nights in Tucson."

Aside from the music, Acosta had the idea to bring in local photographers and artists who attend their shows on a regular basis and have them display their work. They'll also have Matt Brown, a Phoenix-based live painter, at the event.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

What, when & where

  • Summer Rock Revival
  • Saturday, June 24 at 7:15 p.m.
  • Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.
  • Tickets $15

