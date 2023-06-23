TucsonSentinel.com
arts

Las Milpitas community garden invites public to create nature-themed art

MOCA's 'Night Bloom' grant to support seasonal workshops

Bianca Morales
  • Las Milpitas Community Farm and Garden is home to a variety of plants.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comLas Milpitas Community Farm and Garden is home to a variety of plants.
  • Pomegranates are one of the many edible goods growing at Las Milpitas.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comPomegranates are one of the many edible goods growing at Las Milpitas.
  • Teresa Pereira, Ai Nan and Melinda Englert pick tomatoes off a plot.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comTeresa Pereira, Ai Nan and Melinda Englert pick tomatoes off a plot.
  • 'This is our band picture,' Teresa Pereira said as they peek through the sunflowers.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.com'This is our band picture,' Teresa Pereira said as they peek through the sunflowers.
  • The rental plots are commonly used by gardeners who sell in farmer's markets.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comThe rental plots are commonly used by gardeners who sell in farmer's markets.
  • Teresa Pereira, Melinda Englert and Ai Nan inspect the hollyhocks.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comTeresa Pereira, Melinda Englert and Ai Nan inspect the hollyhocks.
  • A bee gathers pollen in a pink hollyhock.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comA bee gathers pollen in a pink hollyhock.
  • Hollyhocks in full bloom.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comHollyhocks in full bloom.
  • Echinacea in the rental plots.
    Bianca Morales/TucsonSentinel.comEchinacea in the rental plots.

A small community garden on Tucson's West Side will be the site of a series of art workshops, with the public invited to create work inspired by the plants growing there, and the shifts of the four seasons over the next year.

Three gardeners at Las Milpitas Community Farm and Garden, 2405 S. Cottonwood Ln., are recipients for the 2023 Night Bloom grant from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson. They were awarded $6,500.

Teresa Pereira, Melinda Englert and Ai Nan's project will be focused how people perceive the changes in nature across the seasons.

"Sketching the Senses: the Sonoran Series" consists of four workshops in which the participants will be able to create their own art pieces, based on their impressions of the farm, which is located next to the Santa Cruz River, in a neighborhood just south of the Pima County Jail.

The first workshop in the series — with a monsoon theme — will take place August 26.

"We'll use plants that grow here and experiment, like, we'll make dyes or press flowers," Pereira said. "The word 'sketch' is used very loosely. We want people to express themselves and what they're observing, not just seeing, in front of them."

The events will be free to attend and people of all ages are welcome.

"We really want it to be multi-generational and everything will be facilitated in both English and Spanish," Pereira said. "We want it to be as accessible as possible."

The other events are scheduled for October, March 2024 and May 2024 — with themes of the harvest, summer blooms and then dry heat. They will host a fifth event next June, with live screenprinting, music, food and more.

The design for the print will be a collective expression of elements gathered from each workshop.

"People can have it printed on a shirt or a tote bag," Pereira said.

Englert said they hope to bring more people into the farm with the workshops and spread the word about their work.

"We have so much space and we really want to make connections with each other and nature," Englert said.

Pereira said they will have a different gardener to present each workshop, which will run for two hours — one hour for the activity and the other to engage and share perspectives.

"We hope the project serves as an open invite for the community," Englert said.

While they will have materials in the farm, people can bring their own preferred supplies. People can find updates about the events in their website.

Las Milpitas Community Farm and Garden is six acres full of herbs, flowers, vegetables, fruits. It has a chicken coop, a medicinal garden, a plot in which community members can volunteer and grow their own plants.

They have a pollinator garden and make their own compost on site. It doesn't cost any money to join the community and make connections. Part of the farm that operates on a rental basis and is fully equipped with an irrigation system.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

