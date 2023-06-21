Praying for rain: Dia de San Juan Fiesta at Tucson's Mission Garden on Saturday

In the Catholic tradition, June 24 is St. John the Baptist's feast day, while for Tucson, it's long been a community celebration of the coming of the summer rains.

The Menlo Park Neighborhood Association's 25th Annual Día de San Juan Fiesta will be held this weekend at Mission Garden.

En español: Rezando por lluvia: Día de San Juan Fiesta en Mission Garden el sábado

"Día de San Juan is when we welcome the rain," said Kylie Walzak, president of the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association. "And the fiesta is truly a West Side Tucson tradition. Plus, it's a great chance to explore Mission Garden."

Although Tucson has yet to be blasted by the 110-degree-plus temperatures that pull in monsoon thunderheads, the rains are on the horizon. The fiesta is an opportunity to ask San Juan to intercede and hurry things along.

The event is free to attend. Walzak said because of the Catholic and Indigenous cultural influences surrounding Día de San Juan, there will be blessing rites performed by spiritual leaders at the event.

The blessings will be followed by mariachi performances and music from DJ Logan Dirtyverbs Phillips. There will be dancing, activities, and a piñata for kids. There will be three food trucks outside the entrance to Mission Garden with food for sale during the event: OaxaRico, Sumaj Bolivian Street Food and Fría, a paleta truck.

Some public elected officials will be present, Walzak said, including Adelita Grijalva, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Tucson City Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz, along with city of Tucson climate and sustainability advisor Fatima Luna.

"It felt important for us to invite DJ Dirtyverbs because he alongside other community leaders and volunteers are organizing the Tucson Birthplace Open Space Coalition, who are focused on 'A' Mountain and keeping the land clean," Walzak said. "While these things are not explicitly connected, water, rain, and conservation are all related."