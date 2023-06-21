TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Praying for rain: Dia de San Juan Fiesta at Tucson's Mission Garden on Saturday
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
arts

Praying for rain: Dia de San Juan Fiesta at Tucson's Mission Garden on Saturday

Bianca Morales
TucsonSentinel.com
  • People pour water during the Día de San Juan Fiesta.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comPeople pour water during the Día de San Juan Fiesta.
  • A statue of St. John the Baptist at the Día de San Juan Fiesta.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comA statue of St. John the Baptist at the Día de San Juan Fiesta.

In the Catholic tradition, June 24 is St. John the Baptist's feast day, while for Tucson, it's long been a community celebration of the coming of the summer rains.

The Menlo Park Neighborhood Association's 25th Annual Día de San Juan Fiesta will be held this weekend at Mission Garden.

En español: Rezando por lluvia: Día de San Juan Fiesta en Mission Garden el sábado

"Día de San Juan is when we welcome the rain," said Kylie Walzak, president of the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association. "And the fiesta is truly a West Side Tucson tradition. Plus, it's a great chance to explore Mission Garden."

Although Tucson has yet to be blasted by the 110-degree-plus temperatures that pull in monsoon thunderheads, the rains are on the horizon. The fiesta is an opportunity to ask San Juan to intercede and hurry things along.

The event is free to attend. Walzak said because of the Catholic and Indigenous cultural influences surrounding Día de San Juan, there will be blessing rites performed by spiritual leaders at the event.

The blessings will be followed by mariachi performances and music from DJ Logan Dirtyverbs Phillips. There will be dancing, activities, and a piñata for kids. There will be three food trucks outside the entrance to Mission Garden with food for sale during the event: OaxaRico, Sumaj Bolivian Street Food and Fría, a paleta truck.

Some public elected officials will be present, Walzak said, including Adelita Grijalva, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Tucson City Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz, along with city of Tucson climate and sustainability advisor Fatima Luna.

"It felt important for us to invite DJ Dirtyverbs because he alongside other community leaders and volunteers are organizing the Tucson Birthplace Open Space Coalition, who are focused on 'A' Mountain and keeping the land clean," Walzak said. "While these things are not explicitly connected, water, rain, and conservation are all related."

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

What, when & where

  • Dia de San Juan Fiesta
  • Saturday, June 24 at 6-10 p.m.
  • Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
  • All ages are welcome

Related stories

Filed under

breaking, arts & culture, entertainment, todo, faith, enviro,

Read more about

, adelita grijalva, dia de san juan fiesta, dj dirtyverbs, fatima luna, holidays, kylie walzak, lane santa cruz, logan phillips, menlo park neighborhood association, mission gardens, monsoon, oaxarico, san juan, sumaj bolivian street food, water

More by Bianca Morales

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Bianca Morales

What, when & where

  • Dia de San Juan Fiesta
  • Saturday, June 24 at 6-10 p.m.
  • Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
  • All ages are welcome
Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder