Bring on the rain at El Dia de San Juan Fiesta

The humidity is beginning to rise, and if you breath deeply you might just catch the scent of rain in the air. Yes, Tucson, it's almost time for the summer rains. And that means it's time to celebrate the monsoon at El Dia de San Juan Fiesta.

According to local legend, in 1540, Francisco Vásquez de Coronado stood on the banks of the Santa Cruz and prayed to San Juan (St. John) for rain. The following day was St. John's Day and it rained. Although the National Weather Service has set June 15 as the start of the monsoon for record-keeping purposes, June 24, the Feast of St. John, has long been considered the start of the rainy season in Tucson.

Tucsonans are invited to carry on the tradition of ushering in the rainy season at El Día de San Juan Fiesta, which will take place Friday, 5:30-9 p.m., at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane.

The fiesta will include a blessing, entertainment, food trucks, activities for children and community resources, all in a garden setting.

The fiesta is being hosted by Menlo Park Neighborhood Association.

In order to create a family atmosphere, no alcohol with be available at the Fiesta.

- 30 -