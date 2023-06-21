Conservation photog's new book is a love letter to the Colorado River

The latest book by Colorado author and conservation photographer Dave Showalter, "Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado," portrays the Southwestern river in a loving light.

The book, published this spring, is a collection of photographs and stories of wildlife, nature and culture in relation to the Colorado.

Showalter's writing weaves expertly through the book, bringing the reader a step closer into his perspective behind the lens.

"Something that people tend to say is that the Colorado River is dying," Showalter said. "But what I always say is that where water flows, there is life."

For Showalter, the well-being of the river depends on the relationship people have to it as "humans' health depends on rivers."

His photographs capture the magnitude of the river's life. They follow its course through valleys, the Grand Canyon and its different tributaries.

In the book, the author refers to the Colorado River as a feminine living being. The intention came from the influence and lessons from the author's Diné friends, who see the river as female.

"I am grateful for the wisdom from my Navajo and Diné friends and I wanted to make sure I honored their tradition," Showalter said.

Showalter said that one point during the project, the story flowed and unfolded before him outside of his agency as a photographer and author.

'I splash my face with her water and I tell the river I love her.'

"I am a vessel for the river's stories," Showalter said. "There came a moment in which I realized I was no longer in charge."

Showalter included profiles of people dedicated to the conservation of the life of the Colorado River and of the life forms surrounding it. Some of these are Holly Richter, Ph.D., who works for the Nature Conservancy as the director for Arizona Water Projects; Tom Koerner, who has had a "lengthy career in conservation management"; and Anne Castle, a "pragmatic conservationist and expert on the Law of the River and the intricacies of the Colorado River system."

"I see the relationship and the love people have for rivers," Showalter said. "And I'm grateful for my friends who were with me during this journey."

Showalter's depiction of the Colorado River reads as if one were reading about a beloved family member. There is reverence and appreciation in each story.

"There is this ritual I do every time I go to the river," Showalter said. "I squat down and cup my hands in the water. I splash my face with her water and I tell the river I love her."

Showalter's advice for the public is to visit the running waters of any river and become one with it, to care for it and preserve it, because its future depends on it.

"These rivers flow through us," Showalter said. "When I look at the Colorado River, I see intention and purity of purpose. Life wants to live."