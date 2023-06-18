TucsonSentinel.com
Coming rains mean 3rd year for UA's monsoon fantasy prediction game

Bianca Morales
  • Monsoon lightning in Tucson.
    Zack GuidoMonsoon lightning in Tucson.

With June 15 being the onset of what meteorologists consider the monsoon — whether it's raining or not yet — a new season of fantasy weather forecasting has also begun.

Southwest Monsoon Fantasy Forecasts is a game in which people can win a prize for correctly predicting what the seasonal rains will bring to Southwest cities.

"The monsoon captivates people's curiosity. It captures people's imaginations," said Zack Guido, co-creator of the the game. "And we really wanted to have people engage with predicting what the monsoon season will be like. People always ask me what the monsoon forecast will be this year. Now, people predict what they think the monsoon season will be like in the game."

It is hosted by researchers at the University of Arizona's Arizona Institute for Resilience. To access the game, visit monsoonfantasy.arizona.edu and scroll to the bottom of the page, where there will be a prompt to either log in or register.

Guido said the game received a good reaction from people the first year and even better reception the second year they held the game.

During the contest, players estimate the total monthly precipitation for each city — Tucson, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. Points are given for the accuracy of the monthly estimates versus the actual rainfall. Scoring depends on the being close to the real precipitation, and "riskiness" of each prediction per month and each single city.

"We think the monsoon is so cool," Guido said. "I love the fact that we're seeing how people think about the monsoon. It's like we're tapping into the collective subconscious with the game."

"The goal is to accumulate the most points over the July, August, September period," according to the website. Forecasts must be submitted before the first day of each month. Enter your predictions and compete with other players for one of three prizes. The prizes are Amazon gift cards: first place wins one valued $400, second place wins $300 and third place wins $200. In order to qualify for the prizes, players must enter their predictions in at least two months of the game.

"We often talk about the climate with a sense of doom, you know, with climate change and all," Guido said. "But the climate can also bring hope and energy and excitement to the people."

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

