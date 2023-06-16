Not excited by Father's Day brunch? Here are some more fun ways to celebrate your dad in Tucson

Not sure how to treat the father figures in your life? In case socks and brunch aren't cutting it, here are some ideas on how to spend Father's Day with loved ones in Tucson.

Neon Project Class

Where: Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 1-3 p.m.

In case you've got brunch happening on Sunday, don't stress about missing out because this event is on Saturday, June 17. The class will be a step-by-step guided experience in which participants will learn to make a neon sculpture. The sculpture can either be hung on a wall or displayed on a counter top when done. The class takes approximately two hours. The cost per person is $165 and it includes all the materials needed plus a piece of neon. Booking can be done on the Ignite Sign Art Museum website or by calling (520) 319-0888.

A jazzy afternoon with Arthur Vint and Associates

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 4 p.m.

Century Room artistic director Arthur Vint and Associates will present a concert featuring various Tucson jazz musicians - "who just happen to be fathers"- for a concert on Sunday, June 18. They will feature music by pianist and composer Horace Silver. General admission is $20 while reserved seating is $30. Children with parents or guardians attend for free. The doors open at 4 p.m.

Take dad to see some shiny cars

Where: Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd.

When: Sunday, June 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pantano will be presenting their annual car show for the sixth year on Sunday. There won't only be cars, but also trucks and bikes, to go see. They'll be serving free breakfast from their cafe. The gate opens at 7:30 a.m. This is a free event.

Go watch a show

Where: Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m.

The Arizona Theatre Company presents "The Legend of Georgia McBride" as part of their 22-23 season. The comedy follows the story of Casey, an Elvis Presley impersonator, who finds himself in financial struggle plus his wife announces they will be parents. A drag show moves into the building in which he performed and "the Kind transforms into an all-out queen." Tickets range from $25 to $85.

Taste test some whiskey

Where: The Tuxon Hotel, 960 S. Freeway Rd.

When: Sunday, June 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

The Tuxon Hotel is hosting a Father's Day Whiskey del Bac tasting. There will also be a flask burning session with Tipsy Picasso in which they'll burn the child or children's initials into a leather flask. Plus, the Tucson Chocolate Factory will be giving complementary chocolates at the event. Tickets are $60 per person.

DIY with Dad

Where: Board & Brush, 6492 N. Oracle Rd.

When: Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brush & Board is hosting a family workshop for Father's Day. The adults and children will be able to pick from different wood projects to paint. The prices vary per project. They will have free donuts for participants.

Go rock climbing

Where: Rocks & Ropes, 330 S. Toole Ave. #400

When: Operating hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Have a dad who likes challenges? Rocks & Ropes is open on Sunday and it is a fun place to visit with the family. They have rock climbing and bouldering walls. In case you don't have a membership, they have day passes available. The pass includes rental gear, skill checks, equipment instruction and more.

Indulge your sweet tooth

Where: Monsoon Chocolate Factory and Gift Shop, 234 E. 22nd St.

When: Sunday, June 18, 11-11:45 a.m., 1-1:45 p.m., and 3-3:45 p.m.

Monsoon Chocolate Factory and Gift Shop will be hosting a tour of the facility. Attendees will be able to learn about the cocoa and how the beans are processed into chocolate. They will have tastes during the tour. Tickets are $20 per person and Monsoon Chocolate Factory said the tour is recommended for people 12 years and older.

Whatever you do, just don't buy dad another tie. He still hasn't worn the last four you gave him.