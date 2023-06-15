Saturday's Tucson Juneteenth Festival celebrates learning about freedom

The 53rd annual Tucson Juneteenth Festival, celebrating the emancipation of the last enslaved people in the United States following the Civil War, will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Kino Sports Complex.

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865, arrival of Union troops in Galveston Bay, Texas, who announced to more than 250,000 enslaved people that they were finally free by executive order, nearly a year and a half after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued was President Abraham Lincoln.

“It’s about the fun, but it’s (also) about the freedom, and the experience for those freed people who were held in captivity for those years when they shouldn’t have been,” said Larry Starks, president of the board that organizes the local festival.

This year’s event will feature historical and informational presentations, shopping, local dancers and musicians, poetry, inflatables, basketball, a car show, and close to 20 food and drink vendors.

Attendees can also go to the festival for hepatitis B testing and A1C testing, which measures average levels of blood glucose over a period of three months and can be an indication of diabetes.

For Starks, the festival has another special meaning: he took on organizing it from his brother, Burney, who passed away in 2015.

“His vision was just to educate the masses about Juneteenth,” said Starks. “We need to make sure we encompass everyone so they can understand what Juneteenth is really about.”

Saturday’s event is the culmination of a week-long Juneteenth celebration, including a screening of the PBS documentary “Making Black America” at the Loft on Thursday.

Juneteenth was established as a city holiday in Tucson in 2022, when the City Council voted to give municipal employees a paid day off.

“Juneteenth is rooted in celebration and joy," Romero said during the vote. "It is celebrating a moment of liberation and emancipation for the Black community."

Pima County also recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday and gives county employees a paid day off anytime during June to limit a disruption in services. The Board of Supervisors approved the holiday in 2022.

President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021, making it the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established as the third Monday of January in 1983 by Ronald Reagan.