Maynards Kitchen gets 'summer refresh,' reopens June 15

Maynards Kitchen will reopen after a "summer refresh" on Thursday, June 15. They closed on June 2 to develop new menu items and a new vision for the Downtown Tucson restaurant.

"The term we're throwing around is 'culinary collective'," Chef Nick Creamer saidof his staff at the restaurant at 400 N. Toole Ave. "Each dish tells a story of who the chef is. We're not working as a one-man kitchen, in which the head chef develops the dishes - not that there's a problem with one-man kitchens. But with the way we're working, each chef gets to show their heart and their soul."

The chefs who are working the hot dishes with Creamer are Efrain Vasquez and Wyatt Carizzosa. Vasquez "puts his heart and soul into every plate with results that must be tasted to be believed" while Carizzosa is the "nerdy scientist with his books out in the kitchen." He is an expert in gastronomic science. Pastry chef Emily Stengel has created "a dessert program that is top notch and might be the best in the city," Creamer said.

Some of the dishes Creamer is excited for people to try are the mezcal-marinated corvina with fingerling potatoes, sautéed garlic kale and a Tepache glaze as well as the ribeye with potatoes au gratin, grilled green beans and a chimichurri compound butter. One of the desserts Stengel designed is the Thai tea strawberry shortcake.

Creamer said the ingredients they'll be using come from Arizona vendors.

"Our menu will reflect local companies and flavors," Creamer said. "For example, the beef will be coming from Forbes Meat Company. We're not shopping for our ingredients in big-box stores."

Creamer said what the community will be experiencing at Maynards following their reopening is a "snapshot" of the vision they're working towards - upscale comfort food in a comfortable, approachable environment.

"We understand that fine dining might be intimidating for some people," Creamer said. "But we want the experience to feel as if you were coming to my house and I served you there. We want the menu to feel accessible and we want it to be fine dining that can be talked about to everyone. This community raised us."

Maynards will host a grand reopening reception on June 15 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Reservations are available and dinner guests will be able to enjoy a complimentary glass of a local beer or wine.