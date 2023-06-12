Junior Brown: An original guitar slinger as American as apple pie

Trimmed out with a cowboy hat, suit jacket and tie, musical maverick Junior Brown, one of the fiercest guitar around — who croons in a delightfully deep-chested baritone with a “Broke Down South of Dallas” rural twang — reflected on his life and times with the Tucson Sentinel in advance of his performance at the Fox Tucson Theatre this Wednesday, June 14.

Like baseball, hot dogs and apple pie, Junior Brown is an American original.

Jamieson Brown was born in Cottonwood, Ariz., in 1952, to a musical family.

“I was very young when we left Arizona,” Brown recalled. “I don’t remember much.”

His father a pianist, his mother an avid music lover, Brown began to show a proclivity for music at an early age.

“My father taught me how to play piano,” he said.

He was four years old. But Brown never took to it. The piano wasn’t portable enough when he would disappear into his room for hours on end.

“My dad was a teacher and he moved around quite a bit. We lived in Annapolis from '58 to '65.”

The Browns would eventually settle in a rural area outside of Kirksville, Ind.

In the years that followed, country music became the soundtrack to Brown’s life.

“It was everywhere. Growing up out of the ground like the crops, coming out of cars, houses, gas stations and stores.”

Brown’s parents considered country music to be backward, while his schoolmates found it dull as dishwater. Even so, his infatuation with country music continued to bloom.

“It was like a secret friend I carried around, being careful not to tell anyone.”

At age seven, unbeknownst to him at the time, Brown made a life-altering discovery.

“I found a guitar in my grandparents' attic, a real old one. It didn't have all the strings."

Brown spent the next several years woodshedding, tapping into the music he was not able to hear at home.

“The first guitar I got was a Christmas present, a Sears Silvertone acoustic,” he said.

As a young boy, Brown cut his teeth playing at parties and school functions, experiencing the rush of performing before live audiences.

* * *

“I am from the '70s; transistor radios, 8-track tapes and all that… That’s my technology. I listened to everybody, just about. Anyone with a guitar. As long as I thought it was good.”

The budding guitar slinger was also influenced by the artists and bands that he saw on television. Shows like American Bandstand, Hullabaloo and Shindig fueled his imagination.

“I watched a lot of music on TV. There used to be a lot more music on TV than we have now, believe it or not. You could hear varieties of music.”

“Some of them I liked. And some I didn’t. But they were all influences.”

* * *

After his family relocated to Santa Fe, N.M., at age 13, Brown put his first band together: the Harmonious Discords. They were a rock ‘n’ roll band playing teen dances. He played in another band, Humble Harvey, a psychedelic rock outfit, before country music began to hold greater appeal.

“You could go into those country bars… It was regimented; you knew you were gonna get your paycheck at the end of the week. Playing in rock bands was kind of flaky. It wasn’t steady work and you didn’t know if you were gonna get paid.”

“As a kid who dropped out of high school and didn’t have any skills at all, I got this job playing six nights in honky-tonks when I was 17 years old. I made $140 a week. I thought I was rich,” Brown said.

Despite the grind, for those who survived, this experience acted as a threshing floor.

“That’s were I got my chops.”

* * *

Born a ramblin’ man, Brown toiled on the roadhouse circuit, throughout the 1960s and 1970s, paying his dues one gig at a time.

As musical trends began to change, the 1980s proved to be dismal.

“Clubs started drying up. It was a very tough time. That's when I started supplementing my income by teaching.”

Brown taught guitar at the Hank Thompson School of Country Music in Claremore, Okla., during the mid-’80s. One student in particular stood out: Tanya Rae.

Brown would marry Rae in 1988. They have been together ever since. She remains his rhythm guitarist and business manager.

Brown credits her for being a pivotal influence in his career.

"I never could get a group together until I met Tanya Rae and really got serious about it," he said.

A short time later, with the release of the rollicking single “Too Many Nights In a Roadhouse” (Dynamic Records, 1984) Jamieson became Junior Brown.

* * *

Besides being an accomplished instrumentalist and songwriter Brown also counts being an inventor among his accolades.

Finding inspiration in a dream, in 1985 Brown reached out to luthier Michael Stevens about creating a double-necked hybrid instrument of Frankensteinian consequence. Fusing a Fender Bullet six-string electric guitar with a Stringmaster Deluxe 8-string lap steel the revolutionary “guit-steel” came into existence.

“This allows me to switch quickly and not have to unplug one then plug into the other while I am singing.”

“Rather than hire another guy to play one of these two instruments — I was too cheap to do that — I came up with this.”

Brown’s original guit-steel spent time on display in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, if not for necessity.

“I yanked it out of there cause I needed to play it,” he said. “It’s like a special old friend, I’ve done a lot of shows with it.”

* * *

Well-respected among guitar aficionados, Guitar Player magazine tagged Brown a “bar-band virtuoso.”

Regardless of the size of the venue, whether that be a cramped roadhouse stage or a scaffolded outdoor festival platform, Brown is a consummate showman breathing life into the characters he creates in his songs night after night.

Favoring a minimalist approach, Brown often performs neo-traditional country, honky-tonk, Western swing, blues, Tex-Mex and surf rock — jumping back and forth from electric guitar to lap steel on his guit-steel with the grace of an acrobat, deftly pulling off licks with chops that have taken a lifetime to hone — accompanied by just an upright bassist and a drummer playing a lone snare drum. His wife Tanya Rae Brown on rhythm guitar and vocals is the only constant.

* * *

In 1988, like fireflies drawn to light, the newlyweds found themselves living under the neon moon in Music City. But the living wasn’t always so easy, gigs were hard to come by.

“We were hocking everything we owned. One day we sold a piece of jewelry for $150. I said to Tanya, ‘We can either get our phone turned back on or put gas in the car and drive to Austin,’” Junior recalled with a laugh. “Tanya’s reply, ‘I’ll start packing!’”

The move proved fortuitous. Austin welcomed the Browns with open arms.

The very first night back in town, Brown got a job with Al Dressen’s Super Swing Revue (formerly known as the Sausage Swingers).

In Austin, Brown wore many hats. He served time performing with numerous acts, including Asleep at the Wheel (Western swing) and fiddler Alvin Crow (raw country & Western). Brown also did a stint playing cowpunk with Rank and File, replacing guitarist Alejandro Escovedo who left to form The True Believers.

“I’ve lived through all the movements in Austin: The Outlaw movement, the urban-cowboy movement, the Kenny Rogers country-pop movement. But I didn’t change to go along with the trends. I stuck with what I liked.”

In 1989, Brown and his band established a long-running residency at The Continental Club.

“My old home base. I used to play there every Sunday until I got my record deal.”

As word-of-mouth spread that there was a double-neck guitar-wielding madman in a cowboy hat interjecting dashes of Hendrix and surf rock in with his offbeat country songs, Sunday night audiences began to swell.

“I’d look out into the audience and it was full of guitar players,” he said.

* * *

What if a musical maverick like Jimi Hendrix had become a country guitar picker? It is not as far-fetched as it might seem.

The Village Voice once compared Junior Brown to Jimi Hendrix.

Brown is modest about the comparison.

“I think that they are just talking about originality and inventiveness. I don’t play in that style much; every now and then as a novelty,” he said.

Yet, to some extent the juxtaposition stuck.

On Brown’s 1998 album “Long Walk Back,” English drummer and Hendrix alum Mitch Mitchell recorded on two tracks: “Stupid Blues” and “Keepin’ Up With You.” A few months prior to the recording sessions, Brown had played with Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding (who comprised the rhythm section of the mythical Jimi Hendrix Experience) at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle. In the months that followed drummer Buddy Miles (of Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys) sat in pounding the skins for several of Brown’s gigs.

* * *

Brown points to a set at SXSW 1989 as the liftoff moment in his career.

During a cab ride, the music the cabbie was playing caught the ear of the “Jesus of Cool” English singer-songwriter Nick Lowe. Reaching his destination, Lowe asked enthusiastically, “Who’s that?”

The cabbie was playing a cassette of “12 Shades of Brown” — a self-released cassette that Brown was selling at his shows. Rumor has it that Lowe is the disciple responsible for taking Brown’s cassette to Great Britain’s Demon Records.

In 2020, “12 Shades of Brown” (Demon Records, 1990), Junior Brown’s debut album, was listed by Rolling Stone magazine among “The 50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own.”

Country legend Ernest Tubbs once gave Brown some advice.

“He said, ‘Keep it country, son.’”

Brown paid homage to Tubbs on his debut album with a song called “My Baby Don’t Dance To Nothing But Ernest Tubbs.”

“I really wasn’t able to keep it completely country. I wish I had, but the time for that was over. I had to modernize it a little bit,” Brown said. “He was an incredible man, a big hero of mine. And I think that he would appreciate the fact that I was able to keep the core of it pretty country.”