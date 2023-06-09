Making his way through a world that at times resembles a “Living Hell,” out on the road promoting his self-titled debut album — “like an eagle with a broken wing misses the skies above” — rising artist Buffalo Nichols is learning “How to Love.”

Nichols makes a stop along that journey on Saturday night at Hotel Congress.

Raised in Milwaukee’s predominantly Black North End — the 2020 Census reestablished Milwaukee’s status as one of the most segregated cities in the United States — as a young man, Nichols discovered the guitar, which proved to be a key moment for him.

The instrument captured his fascination.

“I started playing acoustic guitar around the age of 12,” Nichols said. “I am self-taught.”

Digging through his mother’s record collections — listening to Son House, Keb’ Mo’ and Skip James — Nichols took to woodshedding, fervently searching for guitar riffs to master.

Within a few short years, Nichols realized that playing guitar was the thing that he wanted to do the most.

“It became my obsession,” he said.

Comprised mostly from demos, that early dedication and mastery of his instrument resulted in “Buffalo Nichols” (Fat Possum Records, 2021), his debut album — Fat Possum’s first solo blues artist signing in nearly two decades — digs deep into the wellspring of blues music.

A virtuosic player, fluid in many genres, Nichols is apprehensive about the labels and expectations of being a blues artist.

"I didn't want to be called a blues artist,” he told the Sentinel in an interview.

Inspired by his years traveling — everywhere from West Africa to Ukraine — Nichols’ influences, like his worldview, expand in infinite directions, although the blues may serve as the bedrock for this recording,

“I‘m trying to do something different, and traveling outside of America was a big part of that," he said. "The American music industry is very rigid.”

"It doesn't have to fit neatly in a box.”

Acknowledging the genre’s origins — tracing back a complicated history and dire circumstances for Black Americans — serves as Nichols’ North Star.

“Part of my intent is putting more Black stories into the genres of folk and blues,” Nichols said. “Listening to this record, I want more Black people to hear themselves in this music that is truly theirs.”

As an artist, Nichols is more interested in transformation than reclamation.

* * *

Before embarking on his present path as a solo artist, Nichols diversified.

“I’ve played many different types of music: African, folk, bluegrass, Caribbean music,” Nichols recalled. “Early on I played in metal and punk bands. I also did short stints making indie music and being a DJ.”

“I was trying everything that I could.”

During this period Nichols spent time in different cities, with Milwaukee as homebase.

“I feel that Milwaukee is similar to a lot of cities that I have seen all over the country. It’s very industrial. And like most industrial cities, its heyday was 20, 30, 40 years ago. There are little pockets of the city that have been invested in and renovated. But a lot of the city remains forgotten. I see a lot of places like Milwaukee as I travel: Detroit, St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland….”

* * *

Nichols sheds light into an existence “Living in Hell.”

“I can’t speak for the rest of us. I guess that I’m out of luck.” he said, breaking into laughter.

“That song was very specific to being a young person in a city like Milwaukee where it seems you can’t catch a break. Whether you are trying to do good or wrong, you are always going to be up against huge obstacles,” Nichols reflected.

“It may seem a bit poetic… But the idea is, you feel like maybe the only release is not being here because you can’t find a way to make things work. And hopefully there is a God and a heaven, that would be some form of relief.”

“Some days I feel like that. And other days I feel like it doesn’t get any better than being a human on Earth.”

* * *

“It took me a while to decide to be a singer of my own songs,” Nichols said. “I had to find my own voice.”

Inspired by American bluesmen and West African guitarists like Ali Farka Touré, Nichols put down his ESP electric guitar and picked up a Recording King resonator — an acoustic guitar that produces sound by transmitting string vibrations to one or more spun metal cones — and a slide.

Blending various techniques — finger-picking and slide on acoustic, resonator and electric guitar — Nichols set about developing his fluid sound.

“Part of my style comes from the fact that I didn’t really try to emulate any blues guitar players," he said. "I learned some things from Bukka White, Blind Willie Johnson and Skip James. But for the most part, what I am playing, that’s where it starts, then I just try to be creative with it.”

“My influences come more from a songwriting standpoint,” Nichols said. “Some of it is lived experience, some of it are things that I’ve seen from other people, and some of it is totally imagined and fabricated.”

Initially, Nichols was drawn to the resonator for the same reason that other blues artists gravitated towards it: The sheer volume of it.

“Slide guitar has a vocal quality to it. And to me that is really what the blues is all about: The singing. I want to have an instrument that is like a back-up singer.”

“The originality comes from the character of the artist.”

“For me, music starts with emotions,” Nichols declared. “I’ve always been an emotional person. Music is the place that I go to sort that stuff out.”

* * *

In a genre pioneered by black artists — very much like what Little Richard and Chuck Berry did with rock ‘n’ roll — but one that has largely been appropriated by white artists, Nichols brings the blues of the past into the future by providing a perspective that doesn’t lean heavily into stereotypes.

Nichols’ mission statement is uncomplicated.

“As an artist, it is simply to make art.”

“At the end of the day, all I can do is make music,” Nichols said. “Everything else is out of my control.”

Possessing a curious and open mind, Nichols is focused on exploring the limits and reaches of his self-expression.

“Currently, I believe that people can be inspired simply by watching someone give themselves fully to something that is not destructive.”

“And if enough people are inspired by that, they inspire change,” Nichols opined. “And I don’t have to stand on a pedestal and make overt statements. I can just live by example.”

“It doesn’t take much. Sometimes all it takes is a little kindness, a small gesture, for things to feel better.”

* * *

Thoughtful and unflinchingly direct, Nichols doesn't shy away from hard and important conversations when compelled to do so.

"I'm not afraid to ruffle some feathers if I know people are listening to me.”

As evidenced on "Another Man," unequivocally the hardest hitting track on “Buffalo Nichols” — originally recorded during the 1940s by folk singer Vera Hall — Nichols updated the chain-gang lament, completely rewriting the lyrics, so as to reflect the Black Lives Matter era.

“When my grandpa was young / He had to hold his tongue / ‘Cause they’d hang you from a bridge downtown / Now they call it ‘stand your ground’ / Another man is dead.… / No need to hide behind a white hood / When a badge works just as good / Another man is dead… / 21st century don’t mean a thing to me / Because it might as well be 1910 / They’re killing women, killing men / Another woman is dead.” – Excerpt from “Another Man” by Buffalo Nichols

It was seeing “ignorance and obliviousness” that inspired Nichols to record “Another Man.”

“It seemed important to have some kind of record of what was going on during that time,” Nichols said pensively. “So people looking back can get an idea of the climate of 2021.”

* * *

Touring through the world at large, ill at ease with what he observes, Nichols takes heed.

“There isn’t much that doesn’t trouble me,” Nichols said with a laugh. “There is plenty to be worried about if you are paying attention.”

“It’s an eternal debate as to whether or not the artist brings life to it or distracts from it,” Nichols mused. “I think that it is a bit of both.”

As corporate greed promulgates an unsustainable paradigm based on infinite growth — where the economy is seen as an abstract entity, separate from the natural world — Nichols focused his consternation.

“Right now, the issue of climate change is concerning,” he said. “Traveling you can see who is causing it, who is suffering, and who is benefiting.”

“Probably the most pressing thing is capitalism. It’s the thing we have to struggle with every single day and can’t really ignore or avoid,” Nichols declared. “Whether you are a humanitarian able to live well or you are a struggling artist trying to figure out how to get through the week, the one thing that we all have in common is that we are under the foot of capitalism; a very brutal form of it.”

* * *

Bringing stories to life, as a songwriter Nichols draws inspiration from everywhere, as with hope.

“That is something that I am always looking for. And it can be hard to find sometimes,” Nichols said contemplatively. “But every once in a while you see people tap into the positive side of humanity.

“Every time I see basic human decency — people helping strangers, starting a GoFundMe for someone or helping the elderly across the street — I think, ‘Maybe there's a chance.’”

“If I could make it easier for other people to be themselves, to move freely and to be creative then I think that I would be happy with that.”

* * *

As for the future, Nichols said exuberantly, “I have a new album coming out in September.”

“More of this, blues all over again,” Nichols said. ‘It will just show a different side of me.”