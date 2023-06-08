Out on the town with Pride in Tucson

Tucson isn't falling behind when it comes to celebrating Pride Month, even though the main local celebration of the LGBT community is held in the fall. Here is a list of things to do for Pride in June.

HighWire Drag Brunch 2023

When: Sunday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: HighWire, 30 S. Arizona Ave.

HighWire's Drag Brunch will be a buffet offering with custom omelettes, a carving station, poached eggs, a desert bar and more. At 11 a.m., there will be a drag performance. The event is only for 21-year-olds and older. The proceeds from every ticket will go towards benefitting the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation. General admission costs $45 plus a $5.29 fee. Seating choice will be available as a first-come, first-served basis.

Prideney

When: Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plantney, 439 N. 6th Ave., Unit 153

Prideney, a benefit drag show for Hypoxia. The 21 and older-only drag show will be hosted at Plantney as an effort to help performer Hypoxia with funding her bottom surgery. The lineup includes Ponderosa, Iona, Kristy, Hypoxia and more.

Pride Breakfast with the Gaymber

When: Thursday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Where: UA Tech Parks Arizona, 9070 S. Rita Rd.

The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Pride breakfast will take place at an event full of games, activities, a Drag Story Moment, a raffle, trivia and more. Pre-registration is required for this event. Admission for members is $20, $30 for non-members.

Queer & Strange: An Odd Pride Market

When: Saturday, June 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 657 W. St. Mary's Rd.

The Heathenry's Queer & Strange: An Odd Pride Market is an event fit for "queer-dos." They'll have vendors with an array of oddities and curiosities at the night market. They want to support local queer artists. They will be accepting vendor applications until June 9.

Pride Party at IBT's Bar + Food

When: Friday, June 16 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: IBT's Bar + Food, 616 N. Fourth Ave.

IBT's Bar + Food's Pride Party will be an evening full of entertainment. The kitchen will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be a DJ in the patio at 9 p.m. and Million$DJ will start playing inside at 11 p.m. The drag show will begin at 9 p.m. featuring India Ferah from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Go Go Boys will be take the floor at 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 which includes cover, no wait re-entry into the bar plus a show seat.

Pride of Tucson Concert

When: Saturday, June 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

The lineup for the Pride of Tucson Concert includes The Shaggster, Ago, Wych Hazle, R3D, Shelly Light, Echo Fighter, My Teenage Television and Soos. There will be food from Lady Umbrella as well as Pride jewelry for sale. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10.

Pride Ride at Saguaro National Park East

When: Sunday, June 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Latino Outdoors' Pride Ride is a free and family-friendly event. The group will meet at Rincon Mountain Visitor Center at 6:30 p.m. The ride begins at 7 p.m. People are required to complete a waiver prior to the ride, which can be found in the event listing in Latino Outdoors' Facebook page. The Cactus Forest Drive is eight miles long and is moderate in difficulty. No e-bikes are allowed unless they have a non-electric pedaling function. Under park rules, electric biking is not permitted. Remember to bring water and lights.