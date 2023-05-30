In 'Iconoclasm,' Daniel Martin Diaz ponders AI shape of things to come

Peering into the scrying mirror — depicting a world equally grotesque and apocalyptic, through an admixture of Daniel Martin Diaz's meticulous illustrative style offset by a synthesis of computer-generated, 21st century renaissance oil paintings — his new art book “Iconoclasm: AI and The Devaluation of Humanity's Achievements” makes inquiries into the impact of artificial intelligence on the arts and the shape of things to come.

The art book was published this month in collaboration with fine artist/arts professional Genevive Zacconi.

In November 2022, Diaz posted images on social media that were created using AI. After receiving an overwhelmingly negative response, the Tucson artist's mind was piqued.

“I looked through all the negative comments and realized over 95% of them were from artists or musicians,” Diaz said. “Something was resonating on a primal level.”

Diaz himself is an artist, designer and musician — his symbol-laden work surrounds the proscenium of the Hotel Congress stage, appeared in Netflix's "Black Mirror," and sits in the National Museum of Mexican Art, and he's made music with bands Trees Speak, Crystal Radio, and Blind Divine.

“I began to ask: ‘Why are artists and musicians so threatened? Why is there hatred towards artists using AI to create art? What are the implications of AI in the arts?’”

Rather than adopting the viewpoint commonly taken by technical engineers — whose role is to develop machines capable of reasoning akin to the human brain — Diaz trained his thoughts about AI from an artist's perspective.

His ruminations yielded more questions than answers.

* * *

Enter Genevive Zacconi.

“I felt I couldn't write the book on my own. I needed a very objective mind to balance out my thoughts. Someone who understands art through history and is an accomplished artist,” Diaz said. “Thus, I invited Genevive Zacconi (a Philadelphia–based painter) to contribute.”

Diaz credits his co-author's contributions as being both thoughtful and timeless.

* * *

As for the positive aspects of AI in the arts, Diaz believes the skill wall — a construct that can stymie progress when certain raw skills are lacking — will gradually fall to pieces, allowing talent to rise.

“In the next few years, a person will be able to produce a full movie from their home; one that is as good as any studio production,” Diaz said, adding, “Someone with talent will be able to (harness) the power of AI to write, create film footage, and produce the soundtrack all without having to understand camera work, or write a script, or learn how to play an instrument.”

Diaz contends that AI, with proper prompt engineering — an AI engineering technique for refining large language models with specific prompts (in the form of questions) and recommended outputs to generate text or images — will facilitate all of this.

“It will be an exciting time to see talent rise and bypass the gatekeepers who have been controlling every aspect of the entertainment system, museums, galleries, record labels, publishers, etc,” Diaz said enthusiastically.

“We're going to realize that many of the things we've placed value on are overvalued.”

* * *

As for the role of AI in our society at large, Diaz is pessimistic.

“Initially, AI will cunningly use us to build its infrastructure and fine-tune its ability to self-replicate.” Diaz said pensively, “Once it no longer needs us, considering us a threat to its energy resources, we may face extinction just like any other species on Earth.”

A mechanism of evolution — organisms that are decidedly well habituated to their environment are more likely to survive — Diaz sees this progression as natural.

“Life, given the opportunity to start anew, will always morph from the biological to the digital. This concept is baked into the universal system,” Diaz said. “AI’s potential was present in the Big Bang and exists everywhere else in the universe and on other planets. All we are doing is awakening it.”

“No individual or company invents AI; we merely uncover it.”

“In the same way that Einstein discovered relativity, he didn't invent it. It has always been here,” he said.

* * *

On a more existential level, as AI evolves — becoming eerily human-like — the more it will call into question the ethical uses of a rapidly expanding technology and our understanding of what it means to be human.

“In the end, AI will bring about a devaluation of aesthetics as we know it.” Diaz said. “It will demonstrate how effortlessly AI can replicate what we deem as beautiful, profound or meaningful.”

Increasingly — as modern iconoclasm brings into question the importance of once cherished beliefs, religious and political institutions — theologians are trumpeting an ancient warning about what happens when humans seek to play God.

“In essence, AI will mirror the same illusions artists have been painting throughout history” Diaz asserted. “Essentially, our human creativity is grounded in recognizing and exploiting patterns. Yet, AI promises to surpass this recognition and exploitation of patterns on a scale unparalleled in the history of all human artistic accomplishments, affecting every facet of the arts.”

“Ultimately, I fear AI will lead to our destruction,” Diaz said.

A hardcover copy of "Iconoclasm: AI and The Devaluation of Humanity’s Achievements" is available on danielmartindiaz.com.