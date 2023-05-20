For Twin Tribes, beauty is inherent in musical darkness

Hailing from the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas, since their inception in 2017, Mexican-American darkwave/post-punk duo Twin Tribes’ dark star has been steadily on the rise. They'll hit the stage at 191 Toole in Tucson on Monday night.

The band is comprised of Luis Navarro (vocals/guitar/synth) and Joel Niño, Jr. (bass/synth/vocals). Their single “Fantasmas” from their sophomore release “Ceremony” (Manic Depression Records, 2019) went viral on YouTube, racking up over a million views before the band was even able to film the official video for the epically gothic song.



* * *

“Originally, I was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico,” Navarro said.

According to legend, Santiago Matamoros (also known as St. James, the killer of Moors) appeared to a Spanish king during a battle and enabled him to massacre 60,000 Moors during the 9th century.

“I live in Brownsville now. That is where I met Joel.”

“I am originally from Los Fresnos, near Brownsville,” said Niño. “It is a country town.” (Population 8,152 at the 2020 census.) “Not really much going on there.”

Despite family ties in Tamaulipas the Navarro and Niño seldom cross the border.

“I haven’t been in a long time,” Navarro said during an interview this week with the Tucson Sentinel.

“The violence over there is crazy,” said Niño.

Long since dominated by the Gulf cartel, Matamoros made headlines in March when four Americans were kidnapped and two of them killed.

Despite the troubles that exist in the borderlands along the Mexican Gulf Coast, Navarro and Niño describe life coming of age in Brownsville as quiet.

“There weren’t a lot of musical acts, especially of the type of music that we play,” Navarro recalled.

“There’s a lot of really great Mexican food there, though,” Niño interjected with a laugh.

* * *

In order to cull flowers, Navarro had to cast a net further out, away from Brownsville.

“I always liked new wave and ‘80s music,” Navarro said. “I have always been a fan of Depeche Mode and the Cure. At the same time I fell in love with the new wave side of the Rock en Español movement; bands like Caifanes and Soda Stereo. Getting into the genre, digging deeper, Size was definitely influential. They were huge Mexican punk pioneers.” He added, “It wasn’t until the summer of 2017 that I actually tried to write music in that style.”

The hotbed for Niño’s musical discoveries originated a little closer to home.

“My sister had this huge suitcase filled with cassettes that I would flip through: Best of the ‘80s, hip-hop… She had this whole range of genres,” Niño said.

These early seeds would soon bloom.

“As far as my getting really into music, it was while playing in the school band.” Niño recalled, “The kids got to try out all of the different instruments. They had us blow into different mouthpieces (to fit us for brass instruments). The teacher declared, ‘You’re a tuba player.’”

He added, “I wanted to be a drummer… But there I was playing tuba.”

At holding down the low end of the band, Niño was a natural.

“Later on in middle school, the band director came up to me and said, ‘You are really good at tuba. Here is a practice book, you can sit in the practice room and learn how to play bass guitar so you can play in the jazz band,” Niño recalled with fondness. “I kinda went from there.”

* * *

For this pair of kindred spirits, becoming professional musicians was always the endgame.

“Through the first years of the band we were always juggling between jobs and music, jobs and music.”

Despite the difficult task of burning the candle at both ends, they always knew that there would be a breakthrough.

“It happened so fast. It’s so weird,” Navarro said.

“It’s a dream,” Niño added. “Living your life doing something that you are absolutely passionate about. Being able to express yourself as an artist, while also being able to pay the bills. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

Before the fickle finger of fate tapped their shoulders, Navarro worked as a middle school teacher. He taught Spanish for four years. While Niño worked as housing advisor/financial coach for a nonprofit in Brownsville.

* * *

Before Twins Tribes formed, Navarro and Niño played together in a local indie rock band.

“Joel and I met through a mutual friend who was actually the drummer of that band,” Navarro detailed. “During that time, I got into darkwave. I was really inspired by all of the emerging bands with ‘80s characteristics.”

The timing was perfect.

“As the other band was fading,” Navarro recalled. “I realized that I didn't want to do this new project by myself, so I invited Joel to join me. From there we started writing.”

In keeping with Newton’s Third Law of Motion, when two objects interact, the reactive force of thrust pushed the burgeoning project forward.

Aspirations modest, Twin Tribes first recordings resulted in a small batch of cassette tapes. The initial run: 50.

Niño recalled thinking, “‘Let’s see if these sell. We can play some shows and maybe do a little tour.’”

In the twinkling of a midnight black shadowed eye — with lyrics that reference the undead, occultism, parallel universes and upirs — Twin Tribes’ broodingly melodic sound found their audience.

“It just started snowballing so fast. We had labels reaching out wanting to press it on vinyl and CD,” Niño recalled with excitement. “It has just been growing from there.”

French imprint Manic Depression Records released Shadows, the band’s debut album in 2018.

* * *

Embracing a decidedly goth aesthetic — one that seems somewhat incongruous with the cowboy culture Texas has become synonymous with — Navarro and Niño found motivation in the vast expanses of “The Lone Star State.”

“Texas is a huge state, it feels like it is removed from the rest of the U.S.,” Niño said. “We were living in this petri dish along the southern border.”

It wasn’t until Twin Tribes started gigging that they made an important realization.

“We’ve gotta get out of here!”

“Our scene wasn’t there. There is no scene where we are from. We had to go out and travel to find our audience,” Niño concluded.

And find their audience they did.

According to Spotify data, Los Angeles and Mexico City are the top two cities for Twin Tribes listenership.

“L.A. has an insanely large number of Hispanics and Latinos into the dark scene,” Navarro stated.

With a new breed of artists emerging from the underworld — Drab Majesty, The Victoriana, Tamaryn and many others — L.A. is poised at the epicenter of a burgeoning darkwave scene.

“Both cities have a thriving dark scene. Right now, L.A. is where it is at,” Niño declared excitedly. “And Mexico City is just buzzing whenever (darkwave) bands travel there.”

* * *

Occupying a shadowy world, Twin Tribes find inspiration amongst the dead and corporeal, the veristic and fantastical.

Navarro expanded, “The first album draws some inspiration from ‘80s nostalgia, “The Hunger” (director Tony Scott’s 1983 erotic horror film starring Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, and Susan Sarandon). “And ‘Dark Crystal’” (a 1982 dark fantasy film directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz). He added, “There are also songs on the record that draw from literature.”

“Then on the next album 'Ceremony,' there is love and there is loss… It’s a bit more personal,” Navarro said pensively.

* * *

“Songwriting is a collective process for us. One of us will start with an idea: A bass riff, a guitar riff, a bass synth riff. We will add our little bits to that initial riff. We email ideas back and forth,” Navarro said.

Equating the process to ice sculpture, Niño summarized, “We just whittle away at this big block of ice until we have a song.”

* * *

“Do we write directly about the problems of the world? I would say, ‘No.’ We do find inspiration in them,” Niño said.

“The track “Exilio” was written from an undocumented person’s point of view.” Navarro continued with great candor, “For years, I was undocumented. Even in living in states with a work permit you can still feel that way, disconnected… Not being able to travel outside of the country.”

A life in exile.

“We try to write in a way so as to free the listener from all the problems of the world,” Niño said. “That is what ‘Shadows’ was about: Escapism.”

“At shows, you see it in the dancing,” Navarro added. “People come out to forget whatever is going on in their lives.”

* * *

For disciples of the genre, occultism holds a certain fascination in goth culture. In keeping with that aesthetic, Twin Tribes create dreamscapes that reference the occult, the undead and rituals, leaving one to wonder, is it mere intrigue or belief?

“Honestly, it is both,” Navarro confided. “As a kid it was something that always intrigued me. It started with a dictionary of occultism, of my uncle’s, that I found by accident. It is something that I like to read and every now and then practice.”

In searching for the common thread — when one truly transcends boundaries and dividers — the Law of Divine Oneness applies. The music of Twin Tribes exists in the half-light. A mystical place where hidden beauty is inherent in darkness.

* * *

As for the future, Navarro offered, “We are working on a new album. We also are planning a tour (yet to be announced) for this fall.”

“We are looking forward to playing in many of the cities that we haven’t had the chance to before.”

Twin Tribes will perform on Monday, May 22, at 191 Toole. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tassel, Corbeau Hangs and DJ Mijito provide support.