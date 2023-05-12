Brunch is nice, but here's some less-clichéd Mother's Day fun in Tucson

Believe it or not, there are plenty of great activities to do with mom for Mother's Day, that don't involve lukewarm bacon and kids marveling at stacks of waffles. Here are a few other ways to show your appreciation.

Mother's Day Forever Flowers - Make & Take Workshop

Where: Board & Brush Creative Studio, 6429 N. Oracle Rd.

When: Saturday, May 13, from 10-11 a.m.

Board and Brush Creative Studio's event will give people the option to make the mothers in their lives a floral arrangement that won't wilt. They will provide the materials and the tutorial to make the gift. People are able to pick between four project options. Tickets cost $20 and pre-registration is required.

Mother's Day Tea Party

Where: Spark Project Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

When: Sunday, May 14 from 3-5 p.m.

Spark Project Collective is hosting a tea party to celebrate moms. They will be serving snacks and different teas for people to choose from. The ticket costs $10 per person. They require people to pre-register for the event and everyone is encouraged to wear their best. Each attendee can bring their own teacup home.

Motherhood: The Greatest Gift

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This talk is ideal for those who have a history-loving mom in their life. It will be presented by Martin Randall and it will explore how motherhood has been depicted in art through different cultures and points across the ages, "from the ancient Americas to the present day." The ticket costs $5 for non-members but museum members and students with ID can enter for free.

Mother's Day at the Zoo

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon

Reid Park Zoo has prepared a morning of programming full of animal mama appreciation and education. There are keeper chats scheduled about elephants at 9:30 a.m., lions at 10 a.m., zebras at 10:30 a.m., birds at the Flight Connection Aviary at 11 a.m., and meerkats at 11:30 a.m.

#RUNMARANA Mother's Day 5K and Kid's Free Fun Run

Where: 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Rd.

When: Saturday, May 13 - Mother's 5K begins at 8 a.m. and Kid's Fun Run begins at 8:45 a.m.

If your mom is the athletic kind, #RUNMARANA is hosting a Mother's Day race, the Mother's 5K. Registration ends race day at 7:45 a.m. and there is no on-site paper registration there. The Mother's 5K cost to race is $30 plus a $2.80 SignUp fee. There will be a two raffle prize packs for each race. Raffle entry is included with the registration for the race. Furry friends are allowed as long as they're on a leash.

Tucson Pops Orchestra: A Mother's Day Tribute

Where: Georges DeMeester Performance Center, 800 S. Concert Place.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 7-10 p.m.

Tucson Pops Orchestra with guest vocalist Joe Bourne will present an evening of classics "dedicated with love to moms everywhere." Songs that will be featured are "Nature Boy," "When I Fall in Love" and "Lift Us Up Where We Belong" in tribute to late musician George Howard.

Show your love to your animal-loving mom with a tortoise

Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for loving homes for 140 desert tortoises. One could make the preparations a family activity by building the burrow together. The adoption application is available on the AZGFD website.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Where: The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

If your mother's of a certain age (or just loves the Beatles), tickets for Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are on sale. Tuck them into an envelope and pass them over to mom during brunch.