Crocodiles’ Brandon Welchez finds 'love beyond the grave'

Straight out of Poway, the electronic buzz and thump of post-punk revivalists Crocodiles was cultured in San Diego — and spread around the world. The group will take to the Club Congress stage on Saturday, with "echoes of friends who are no longer with us."

In the spring of 2009, following the release of “Summer of Hate,” the debut studio album by Crocodiles — with an album cover photo of Charles Manson Family cult member Ruth Anne Moorehouse — as the mercury began to rise, in the twinkling of a mad woman’s eye, this duo of Southern California natives began to generate a lo-fi buzz.

Rolling Stone magazine trumpeted, “Welcome to the art-punk renaissance” while The New York Times heralded the record in its Critics' Choice section.

After spending their formative years — “waiting on a crooked staircase with this melody, as the plants grow tired and wither into wires” — railing against the insipid banality of life in a sprawling military town, for these noise pop/post-punk revivalists the road out was seemingly paved with “endless flowers.”

“I grew up in a suburb of San Diego,” frontman Brandon Welchez recalled in an interview with the Tucson Sentinel this week. “It was a pretty boring place. There were a lot of jock assholes that I had to deal with. In Poway, I was surrounded by racists and homophobes and rednecks. It was like getting beat up by idiots in white [pickup] trucks and being called a punk-rock faggot every day of your life.”

Perhaps, there is something in the groundwater? Poway has also functioned as the Bunsen burner beneath the boiling tube that spawned Blink-182 and Unwritten Law.

“I got the hell out of there as soon as I turned 18,” Welchez emphasized. “I spent my twenties in the city. Life was more interesting there (in San Diego).”

* * *

But time spent in Poway was not all wasted time.

“I learned to play guitar playing along to Ramones records,” he said.

To this day, you can still hear Johnny Ramone’s slashing guitar riffs finding new life in Welchez’ playing.

“When I was 10 I started in the school band playing saxophone. And I excelled at that,” he said. “My whole childhood, music was the only thing that I was good at. I didn’t excel at anything academically and I didn’t excel at sports.”

In his early adolescence, when Welchez started playing in garage bands with his friends, he reached a decisive moment.

“That was the first time that I felt that I truly identified with something.”

A few years later, Wilchez was all in.

“I am a believer that music belongs to everybody. For me, punk felt liberating. I could express myself and have something to say. I could get on a stage and scream about the things that concerned me at that age,” Wilchez he said. “And I did.”

* * *

Along came Charles Rowell.

It was while he was immersed in the San Diego punk/hardcore music scene that Wilchez struck up a friendship with kindred spirit Rowell, now a longtime collaborator.

“There is this little Mexican restaurant downtown, Pokez.” A place still operated by electronic cholo-goth duo Prayers’ frontman Rafael Reyes’ family. “They used to have matinee shows. I remember seeing Charlie there. At this show he jumped up on a table and was doing this Pete Townsend windmill thing on his guitar [flaying his arm wildly in circular motion], Welchez said. “I had never seen a teenager performing with that kind of guts. I was enamored. ‘This kid is really cool,’ I thought. So, I approached him and suggested that we should play music together.”

They have played together ever since.

“I was a senior in high school. Charlie was a junior.”

In early 2008, Welchez and Rowell ditched their bands and struck out on their own, with Rowell manning a guitar, drum machine and a sampler, and Welchez singing and playing guitar.

“We wanted to see how much racket two people with a couple of amps could make.”

After fleshing out enough material, the fledgling duo were hard pressed to come up with a name after a promoter invited them to join a bill.

“The idea of the band, when we started, was ‘60s garage rock. But, like in the 2060s with drum machines and synths.”

Welchez and Rowell were developing a future forward sound with bands like Music Machine and ? and the Mysterians — the storied ‘60s organ-driven, all-Chicano, garage rockers out of Michigan — as a musical foundation.

“I am the son of an immigrant from Central America: Honduras,” Welchez states. “Being Chicano, ? and the Mysterians were inspiring to me.”

As to the origin of the Crocodiles moniker, Welchez said. “There were a lot of bands that came out of the ‘60s with animal names: The Monkees, The Beatles, The Animals.” The band name was to function as a placeholder until they could come up with something else. “At the time, we were just this new project, playing its first show, that needed a name. But, we got busy really fast. So, the name just stuck.”

The Crocodiles made their debut performance in May 2008.

“We played at The Knockout in San Francisco.” It’s a no-frills bar, where DJs, dance parties, punk bands and bingo nights are among the offerings. “We purposefully played out-of-town. Charlie and I had been playing in more traditional punk bands (guitars, bass and drums). This was he and I and a drum machine. So, we didn’t want to play in front of people that we knew in case it sucked.”

In their salad days, Crocodiles played everywhere they were welcome: “Basements, back yards, bars, basketball courts, bazaars, bowling alleys, beaches, burping contests, et cetera.”

As the band gathered momentum they would eventually take their unique brand of rock ’n’ roll to every corner of the globe, sealing their special bond in blood.

* * *

Over the course of years the Crocodiles songwriting process has evolved.

“It was different in the beginning. We don’t live in the same city anymore. We don’t even live on the same continent anymore,” Welchez said, laughing. “We both write. But it is harder to be super collaborative. That is not to say that we don’t give each other input. By and large, for the past decade, as we both have improved as songwriters we bring our own songs to the table.”

With each new album Wilchez and Rowell share the creative output equally, contributing five songs apiece.

Known for layering dark, morose lyrics — often sung with infectious pop melodicism — over a much happier sounding major key musical bed to offset, acts as a sinewy thread that runs through Crocodiles work.

“It is hard for us to look at it objectively, because we create it. I’ve been told that we are death-obsessed. I don’t feel death-obsessed. Unfortunately, being a part of the musical community, there is an inordinate amount of death that surrounds you.” Welchez said pensively. “Musicians tend to struggle with depression and other mental health issues. And often, they don’t have the money to deal with it because of the poverty that comes along with being a musician. There is also a lot of drug abuse. We’ve lost a lot of friends before their time. So, while I don’t feel death-obsessed, I am aware of it. Memories, echoes of friends who are no longer with us, pop in and make appearances in the lyrics.”

* * *

In September 2010 Crocodiles released “Kill Joe Arpaio,” about the controversial anti-immigrant sheriff of Maricopa County. “It’s an instrumental track that has a pro-immigration activist’s speech running on top of it. It doesn’t actually say anything about killing him,” Welchez clarifies. “Spin magazine wrote about it. Arpaio caught wind of it. We had some kind of war of words.”

Arpaio responded via Twitter, "Msg for the San Diego band 'Alligators' who wrote a new song called 'Kill Joe Arpaio': BITE ME."

“I am the son of an immigrant who are one of the most demonized groups in this country. So it is an issue that hits close to home for me. And, I am quick to take offense to anti-immigrant sentiment,” Welchez said. “It’s a story that is as old as time, but I think that a lot of these politicians scapegoat the marginalized defenseless groups. I found Joe Arpaio’s policies to have an extra level of inhumanity and cruelty to them.”

“I think that history has proven us to be correct in our sentiment that he is a piece of shit,” Welchez said. “He got in trouble with the Justice Department.”

“When the history book is written Arpaio is going to be remembered as a villain. Most people with a heart and soul know that he is a villain,” he said.

* * *

In a 2016 interview with Remezcla, Welchez was quoted as saying, “The United States is a white supremacist culture; unfortunately, our country was built on it.” Yet, despite the nihilism that seeps into Crocodiles lyrics, Welchez sees a path forward.

“I travel around this country a lot. As a whole, I think that the American people are open-minded and loving. Even people who vote Republican, I don’t automatically say that they are fascists, even though they are voting for a fascist party. Social media has played a role. The 24hour news cycle that constantly needs to have this rage factor, this shock factor has played a role in making it seem to be such a polarized society. I do think this country has some very deep-rooted historical problems that need to be addressed. What I think the problem is… that through gerrymandering, and other political tools, an extremist right-wing minority has a stranglehold on a lot of politics in this country,” Welchez said.

“I would hope within my lifetime, over the next few decades, that some of that can be dismantled so that we can have a more fair and truly representative democracy.”

“The demographics are shifting. The country is becoming even more diverse. And I hope that our democracy can represent that,” Welchez said.

* * *

In early 2020, with Welchez having just relocated from Mexico City to join his now wife — musician Kate Clover — in Los Angeles right before the global pandemic that brought the world to a standstill, COVID-19 not only impacted the release date of “Upside Down in Heaven” (Lolipop Records, 2023), Crocodiles’ latest offering, but the content of the album itself in unforeseen ways.

“It was a long process.”

“We intended to start recording in 2020. Although some of the songs that made the final cut hadn’t been written yet. In the year and a half that we were forced to be inactive from gigging we were sending each other stuff back and forth,” Welchez said. “I think overall the album benefited because we were forced to write more songs and ended up with a bigger body of work to choose from.”

“We recorded “Upside Down in Heaven” in the south of France. It was really fun. Charlie now lives in France. We have this hookup with a really nice studio in Biarritz (a seaside town on southwestern France’s Basque Coast.) Our friend Maxime (Smadja) plays in this really rad French punk band, Rixe. We asked him to produce it. He had a lot of great ideas.”

Living together in a large house in the French countryside, traveling into town daily to record in the studio — along with drummer Diego Dal Bon and bassist Atef Aouadhi — the band found the album came together in a matter of weeks.

* * *

After eight studio albums of original material, EPs, numerous singles, and a three volume covers project that benefited several charities, Welchez continues to draw inspiration from the same wellspring that he discovered in his childhood.

“Charlie and I are best friends,” Welchez said, earnestly. “Since we now live on different continents, if it weren’t for us playing music we probably would only see each other twice a decade, or something like that. There is a specialness to being able to continue this fruitful friendship and peaceful relationship we’ve had for a couple of decades.”

“I think that we both continue to push to make better albums. If you're a musician or a songwriter you can’t really help it. Songs come to you. You just want to keep getting better, honing your craft.”

Despite Crocodiles' penchant for “Surfing with Death,” Welchez finds “Love Beyond The Grave.”

“Music can inspire. Words are powerful. Art is powerful. My hope is that the leaders of tomorrow, the people who are going to have an impact, during their adolescence, take some inspiration from music and art,” he said.