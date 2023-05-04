Party responsibly: Cinco de Mayo roundup

Fun trivia fact: Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, as European troops invaded the country.

The French intervention was successful following another battle at that city the next year, with President Benito Juarez's forces defeated and the Second Mexican Empire ruled by Archduke Maximillian of Austria. But in 1867, the Mexican Republic was reestablished when French troops left the country.

El Día de la Batalla de Puebla remembers that spirit of resistance.

Outside of the Mexican state of Puebla, the holiday isn't popular in its country of origin but in the United States, it is celebrated in many places as honoring Mexican heritage. Or just an excuse to hoist a few bottles and eat some tacos, as the beer commercials suggest. Here are some Cinco de Mayo events happening in Tucson.

Cinco de Mayo at Borderlands Brewing Sam Hughes

When: Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, Sam Hughes location, 2500 E. 6th St.

Borderlands Brewing Company will be serving $4 margaritas at their Sam Hughes location. To go with the margaritas, they will also be serving chips with three dips.

Cinco de Mayo Comedy Show

When: Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: Mint Bar, 3540 E. Grant Rd.

Comedians Jose Joey G, Jen Blanco Thomas, Derek Celaya, Omar Quintana and their host comedian, Jesse Ever, will be getting together to entertain at the Mint Bar. The bar will be serving drink specials for Cinco de Mayo. Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 on presale.

Cinco de Mayo en el Barrio

When: Friday, May from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: 61 E. Congress St.

Cinco de Mayo en el Barrio will be a weekend full of music, food and drinks and attractions. The admission ticket prices vary. There are prohibited items such as illegal substances, large backpacks, weapons and other items.

Cinco de Mayo at the Monkey Bar

When: Friday, May 5

Where: Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Rd.

Monkey Bar's specials will begin at 1 p.m. and there is no cover. While supplies last, purchases will come with free nacho bar. There will also be specials on Mexican beers and tequila.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

When: Friday, May 5 starting at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

The free event will be hosted by the brewery and Blue Glove Hip Hop. There will be activities, food and of course, drinks. The headliners include DJ Devvy, La Rueda Records, R3D and more. There will be a luchador mask contest, the best one will win a $100 prize.

Loteria Night

When: Friday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 9.m.

Where: '81 Barbers, 160 S. Avenida del Convento, #160

Drag and Loteria - what's not to love. Isis D. Frost will be hosting a Loteria match in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. There will be a cash prize and a raffle. General admission is $45.

Buckin' Jalapeno Contest

When: Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Aside from specials on drinks and food, The Maverick will be hosting a mechanical bucking jalapeno contest. Whoever wins will walk away with a cash prize. There will be live music by Flipside plus DJ Porkchop will be "spinning the hits to salsa the night away."