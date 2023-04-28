Tucson rockers Greyhound Soul are 29 years strong

From the outset, Greyhound Soul founding member Joe Peña, a native of Elgin, Texas, was immersed in music, serving figuratively as baptismal water.

Peña’s father, a pianist, and grandfather were both professional musicians.

“I grew up around music. My dad’s friends, practicing, working out parts, smoking and drinking beer,” Peña recalled. “My grandfather owned a bar. They had live music all of the time.”

As underaged kids, Peña and his brothers would hang out in their grandfather’s bar checking out all of the bands that came in from Austin.

“We were exposed to everything from conjunto and orquesta music to country music, jazz, soul, blues and R&B.”

In fifth grade Peña took up the trumpet, with some reluctance. Soon, an overabundance of trumpeters in the school band prompted a switch to snare drum. He would eventually rise to claim first chair on snare drum in his high school marching band.

“There were guitars in the house, too. When I was a kid my dad would show me blues riffs. He taught me how to play ‘La Malagueña’ [a Latin standard popularized in 1933 by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, based on a folkloric Spanish tune.] All of the stuff I learned back then I still remember to this day. It’s crazy, when you’re that young and you learn something it really sticks with you,” Peña said with amazement.

Despite his father’s influence, at the time, Peña had other aspirations.

“I didn’t want to be a musician. I wanted to be like an architect or a cop. I wanted to be something else,” he said.

Music was a given. It filled the house day in and day out. His father’s rehearsals would often run into the dead of night, keeping Peña and his brothers up, despite them having to be up for school early in the morning.

In his adolescence, when Peña’s family left Texas for Arizona the music that once soundtracked his life took on a different meaning.

“My parents divorced… And all of a sudden all of the musical stuff was gone. There was no piano anymore. It was something that became important to me. My dad’s path,” he told the Tucson Sentinel.

That path was one Peña would soon embrace wholeheartedly.

* * *

In 1983, Peña relocated to Arizona with his mother, step-father and siblings. A move that initially was devastating.

“Are you kidding me? There was no water, no grass, no trees.”

Coming from a small town in Texas, Peña felt like he had landed on the dark side of the moon.

He would go on to attend Sabino and Rincon high schools.

Meeting kindred spirits — guitarist Larry Vance and bassist Jason Steed during a fortuitous encounter during teen night at the Sundance West — helped ease his adjustment to the harsh terrain of the Sonoran Desert.

By the early 1990s, Peña was drumming with different bands around town.

“During the Brilliant Fools (a popular alternative/college rock band he played in with Steed, Vance and frontman Robin Michael Johnson), I don’t know, something happened during that time. I just wanted to get away from playing the drums.”

“I only knew a few chords then,” he said. “But, I had some ideas for songs.”

* * *

After finding inspiration in some cryptic graffiti sprayed hastily in red upon a wall at the old Greyhound Bus depot downtown, the newly christened Greyhound Soul made their performance debut in 1994.

“It was at Jaime’s (a long-since defunct watering hole on North 4th Avenue) on March 11th,” Peña recalled with impressive accuracy. “I remember making the flyers for that show.”

The gig went well. Peña was pleased. “At least I wasn’t lugging my drums around anymore,” he said with a laugh. But the lineup was not solid. Peña instinctively was in search of something that he could not yet define.

“Then came along Duane and Alan. They were playing in this really, really heavy band (progressive thrash/power metalists Shok Hilary).”

“At the time, Alan (Anderson) was playing a huge double bass kit and had this really long hair. They were monsters. Alan and Duane (Hollis) could play their asses off.”

Although incorporating heavy metal in with the sunbaked blues/rock sound Peña was developing wasn’t going to fit in… The intensity, musical chops and passion that Anderson and Hollis brought to the band fit like a glove.

“Not long after, Jason Decorse came up to me to ask if I needed a guitar player, at a show we played at The Rock.”

Also a native Texan, Decorse was playing in alternative rock outfit Propaganda Child, at the time. His gritty blues-based guitar style blew Peña away.

“I went to see him play and thought… This guy is insanely good. From the moment when we sat on my back porch, the two of us with our guitars, we've been playing together ever since,” he said.

Their connection transcends music. A bond that despite distance — Decorse now resides in San Diego with his wife and children — remains strong today.

“It’s not about music. It’s about our roots in Texas, our fathers and how we were brought up.” Peña said. “I think that connection is why we are still together.”

Once the classic lineup was in place, things coalesced rapidly.

Peña received encouragement early on from Jakael Tristram — a noted studio engineer who had cut his teeth at the legendary Record Plant in NYC — who would go onto produce/engineer "Freaks" (Red Beard Records, 1996), Greyhound Soul’s debut album.

“I played Jakael a tune,” Peña recalls. “He said, ‘Man, we should record this.’”

It was a prolific time. “The songs were just flowing.”

Soon, they had a manager, Dan Kennedy, who saw the band’s potential. He had a vision: To establish a record label and recording studio to promote local talent. Greyhound Soul recorded their debut album for Redbeard Records in 1996.

Peña is grateful, acknowledging Kennedy’s role in the band’s development.

“If it wasn’t for him, none of this would likely have happened.”

Once "Freaks" was released everything gained momentum.

A South by Southwest showcase ensued, followed by tours through California, Texas and Europe.

“Everybody was all in. We didn’t have real jobs or real adult lives. We were just living for the music. It was the most important thing to all of us, and it lasted a long time,” Peña said.

* * *

Greyhound Soul has released six albums: "Freaks" (Redbeard Records, 1996), "Alma De Galgo" (808 Records, 2001), "Down" (808 Records, 2002), "Live & Dusted Vol. 1" (Line Music, 2003), "Tonight And Every Night" (Re-silence Records, 2007), and "Live at Yucca Tap Room" (Re-silence Records, 2008).

Over the course of 29 years, the lineup has seen several changes. Past and revolving members include: bassist Duane Hollis, drummers Alan Anderson, Winston Watson, Tommy Larkins, Bruce Halper and Rick Bailey; guitarists Larry Vance, Jason Decorse, Robin Michaeal Johnson and Jim Vancza; keyboardists Glen Corey and Bobby Hepworth; and lap steel player Bill Elm.

* * *

In a universe dominated by chaos, many of the revolving cast members that comprise Greyhound Soul — with Peña being the only constant — now have real adult lives that include spouses, children, jobs and obligations.

“Speaking for all of us… It will be hard to someday say ‘goodbye,’” he told the Sentinel ahead of gigs this weekend that mark the band's anniversary.

After close to three decades in existence the motivation to carry on is simple.

“Because it is fun,” Peña ethused. “At our shows people know the words to our songs and are singing along. That still blows me away.”

For many fans Greyhound Soul will always be special.

“There are people that used to come see us play at Third Rock (an erstwhile venue in downtown Tucson where the band cut their teeth) way back when. People that met there, formed relationships, and are still in relationships,” Peña said. “That to me is special, more special than anything else.”

Greyhound Soul perdues.

“After all is time.”