Tucson Parks & Rec hours returning to normal as COVID wanes

Tucson parks and rec facilities will return to pre-pandemic hours Monday, due to a spring drop in COVID-19 cases in Pima County. The city began reopening parks centers on a limited basis early last year after closing them through much of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

New hours will be posted on the city’s recreation centers web page Monday, but they can also be found in the backpages of pre-pandemic activity guides.

Park centers such as the Morris K. Udall Regional Center, the Randolph Center and El Pueblo Center will return to operating on Sundays. The Donna R. Liggins Center, located at Mansfield Park in Midtown, will again be open on Saturdays.

The Senior Meal Program, which offers free activities and healthy meals to people over 60, will expand its hours and its transportation services will return at certain locations.

Programs that offer field trips and luncheon events for seniors and youth will also resume.

City buildings no longer require masking, though it is recommended by city and county health officials, especially for at-risk populations. The city is also lifting restrictions on group sizes — except for maximum capacity limits — in their recreational centers, including game rooms, lockers and showers.

Check out the the website for more information on what Tucson Parks and Recreation has to offer.

Bennito L. Kelty is TucsonSentinel.com’s IDEA reporter, focusing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access stories, and a Report for America corps member.

- 30 -