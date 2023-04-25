Melissa Etheridge, a silver thorn on a Midwest rose

“They say that you don’t know as a child.”

Melissa Etheridge, one of rock music's great female performers and an LGBTQ activist, shared what it was like growing up in Kansas — a state where HB 2009, a bill that would remove draconian sex laws from the books, recently died in committee — during the 1960s and early ‘70s.

“I am actually very grateful for growing up there. In the ‘60s, it was an in-between state. We weren’t North, we weren’t South,” she said.

The youngest of two daughters — her mother Elizabeth, a computer consultant, and her father John, a school teacher — Etheridge was born in Leavenworth, Kansas.

“My mother’s family was from the South. We were from Arkansas. I saw racism there right up front and up close,” Etheridge told the Tucson Sentinel ahead of a concert at the Fox Theatre. “But in Kansas, where I grew up, the population was probably a quarter black. We all went to school together and lived together. We were very integrated in our town.”

Her known world then also included Fort Leavenworth, the second oldest active U.S. Army post west of Washington, D.C.

“A lot of kids, Army brats, from other countries were there. Some of my best friends were of different races.”

* * *

The music bug bit early on. Etheridge began taking guitar lessons at eight. Even at such a young age she never questioned her life’s calling.

“Oh yeah. I never had any other dream. I would listen to music and just want to make it,” she said. “And, when I learned how to make it, I wanted to do more and more… It’s just been this constant since I was three years old.”

As a teenager, she started to play in local country bands. It was a magical time of self-expression, yet the talented young musician was unable to lay her soul bare.

“Of course, when I was in high school discovering that I was gay, in the 1970s, we certainly did not say anything about it,” Etheridge recalled. “It was unspeakable.”

* * *

Living in a country where a large swath of the citizenry actively seek to turn back the hands of time — according to the ACLU (Jan. 2023) over 120 bills aimed at restricting LGBTQ rights were introduced by politicians so far this year — Etheridge chose to follow the yellow brick road towards the Emerald City.

“I definitely had to leave and go to the big city: Kansas City, then Boston and Los Angeles,” she said.

In Boston, while attending the Berklee College of Music, Etheridge played the local club circuit before deciding to drop out after three semesters to pursue her dream in Los Angeles.

In January 1993, Etheridge came out publicly as a lesbian. Later that year she released "Yes I Am" (Island Records), a pivotal album that gained national and international recognition.

“Soon thereafter, they embraced me and LGBT there in my hometown,” she says, proudly. “Leavenworth, Kansas, is very different. It’s a beautiful place that still continues to work for that.”

* * *

Despite the zeitgeist, the old guard continues to hurl down recriminations.

“I see the struggles. I understand the fear in people that has been ingrained. The fear of change.” Etheridge said, “It is always sad seeing people making decisions out of fear.”

“It’s an old Darwinian way of thinking: Survival of the fittest. ‘There is us and there is them.’ But, that is not true,” Etheridge said. “Survival through cooperation is what’s true.”

As someone who has walked down “Stranger Road” — a track off of 2014’s "This Is M.E." (ME Records) in which she sings, “I can't stay in Kansas / I've gotta cross the line” — Etheridge, ever the optimist, sees a path forward.

“Oh, yes, yes, yes. We are already on it. To really put it into perspective, the reason you see these draconian laws — ‘let’s go back, let’s take these rights away’ — all of these fearful things, is because we are moving forward,” she said.

“We are moving forward and out in freedom and equality and diversity.” Etheridge said, joyously, “It shines. And it shines on everybody.”

* * *

In 1988, the lead single off of Etheridge’s debut album “Bring Me Some Water” garnered her first Grammy nomination. Yet, the road out of Kansas hasn’t always been paved with gold.

“There have been lot’s of ups and downs,” Etheridge says, laughingly. “But, it has been a continuous journey. When you have done it this long, you realize it’s not about the little golden things, the trinkets you get along the way. It’s about the journey.”

Staying true to her Heartland rock ethos — a plain-spoken genre characterized by a conviction that music has a purpose beyond just entertainment — Etheridge is a believer.

“Yes,” she said, unabashedly. “Music is one of the things that has always changed the world.”

* * *

Through the course of a career that spans four decades, Melissa Etheridge has seen fire and rain.

In May 2020, Etheridge and her family suffered an unimaginable loss.

Melissa’s son Beckett died.

“I loved you / And then I lost you / And I will never be the same.” – “I Will Never Be The Same”

After breaking an ankle as a young teenager, Beckett was prescribed painkillers. The highly addictive nature of prescription opioids led Beckett to substance abuse — despite access to multiple treatment facilities — and ultimately to his death at just 21 years of age.

Standing as a beacon of hope shining brightly through a window — whose impetus was the generosity and outpouring of love and compassion from Melissa’s fans in the wake of Beckett’s death — the Etheridge Foundation was established.

“The mission of the Etheridge Foundation is to help bring data and research to the world about psychedelics and plant medicine and nature-based cures to help ease and solve our opioid crisis.” Etheridge said, in a tone that is at once buoyant as it is wistful.

A survivor — in October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, underwent surgery and chemotherapy — she continues to draw strength and inspiration to move forward from the same wellspring that nourished a young girl’s dreams, many moons ago, back in Kansas.

The Grammy Award-winning rockstar will soon embark on Summer Tour ‘23, a massive 44-date trek throughout North America.

“Then, I have a book coming out in September: 'Talking To My Angels.'” Etheridge added. “I have been writing this book for a couple of years about our lives, spirit and spirituality.”

A documentary film about prisons — whose working title is Leavenworth — is also in the works.

The city of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth have five prisons — federal, military, private and state run facilities — located in the area.

“I used to play in them when I was young. And now I am going to do a concert in the women’s prison.” she said about the project.

In October 2022, Etheridge made her off-Broadway debut with "My Window – A Journey Through Life" — an evening of anecdotes and music — to enthusiastic audiences.

“I haven’t received the full greenlight, yet. But, I hope to be on Broadway the last part of this year.”