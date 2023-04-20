Celebrate our home planet in Tucson this Earth Day

While preserving the planet should be a daily aspiration, Earth Day brings renewed inspiration to be a superhero for nature. There will be several community events taking place in Tucson; here are some of them.

Plant a tree

Be the coolest person in your neighborhood by purchasing a tree at a nursery and planting it on your property. Fruit trees are great but so are native plants such as the velvet mesquite and the Arizona ash. This can be a fun activity to do as a group. It can also be a prompt to initiate conversations about conservation with children.

Enjoy a trail in one of the many parks in the area

Tucson and neighboring towns provide access to so many different trails with terrains ranging in levels of difficulty. Some state parks have paved trails that are accessible to people in wheelchairs. Visit Sabino Canyon, Saguaro National Park or Catalina State Park this weekend, and pick up some trash in the trail while you're at it. Always leave nature spaces better than you found them. That means no littering — not even an apple core from your mid-hike snack.

Earth Day at the Children's Museum

The Earth Day event hosted by Tucson's Children Museum is a free community event. They will have demonstrations about recycling and how to recycle at home, gardening, composting and more. Local wildlife groups and other exhibitors will be present at the museum as well. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit Biosphere 2

Biosphere 2 is a science research facility dedicated to studying climate change and preservation. They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 32540 S. Biosphere Rd. in Oracle.

Camp Cooper Earth Day Celebration

The Cooper Center for Environmental Learning will be hosting a free event on Earth Day at 5403 W. Trails End Rd. It will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and there will be live music by Kyklo. The Tucson Audobon Society, the UA Compost Cats and the Camp Cooper staff wil host hands-on activities. If all the fun makes you hungry, there will be food for sale from the Midtown Vegan Deli. Their guest speaker will be Earyn McGee, Ph.D.

Plant some seeds from the library

Books and movies aren't the only items that can be checked out with a Pima County Public Library card. They also have a seed library with various open-pollinated and heirloom seeds. This is a free resource and would be helpful to those who would like to add some new plants to their gardens - or maybe start a garden.

Redington Pass Clean Up

Friends of Redington Pass, Mardelle and Wild Keeper are coming together to host a clean up at Remington Pass for Earth Day. They'll meet early in the day at 7:30 a.m. for check in at the kiosk parking area and clean until 11 a.m. While it is free admission, they encourage attendees to reserve a spot through their event portal on Eventbrite and fill our the forest service form. The cleaning will begin at 8 a.m. The hosts will have gloves and garbage bags there. They will begin near the Lower Tanque Verde overflow parking.

Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens

The Tucson Botanical Gardens will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. all weekend. It is a great spot to go enjoy nature without having to go too far out of the city.

Earth Day at Mission Garden

Mission Garden will host a day full of programming for Earth Day. Starting at 8 a.m., there will be lessons on agricultural history, traditions surrounding nature and science activities for all ages. The event is free with suggested donations at the entrance of the gardens. It ends at noon.

Earth Day Event and Dark Sky Party

Oracle State Park will host an Earth Day Event and Dark Sky Party from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a bird walk at 7:30 a.m. and a geology hike at 8:45 a.m. followed by other activities. There will be food for sale from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. from vendors Malta Joe and The Sweet Coqui. The event is free but there will be a park admission fee for $7 per vehicle.

Do your own independent neighborhood clean up

There is no need to go on a long hike to do some cleaning up. It is just as fun to gather friends and family and do your own trash clean up around the neighborhood.

Donate to an animal conservation fund

This planet isn't just home to humans, of course. Different conservation organizations dedicate to serving animals such as vaquitas, monarch butterflies and more. A donation to a conservation fund, no matter how big or small, can help with supporting research, outreach and action. Animals deserve support too on Earth Day.

Go outside and touch some grass

Humans need nature. Step away from your computers and video games and go outside. Take time to genuinely appreciate the big, special world surrounding us.