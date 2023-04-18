Music teacher brings mariachi back to Pima Community College

Pima Community College had not offered mariachi classes for more than a decade — until a former PCC student and music instructor Don Fuentes sent an email to Steven Higginbotham, who was the arts dean, in summer 2021.

"I didn't expect a response but he got back to me in an hour and we started talking," Fuentes said. "I knew I wanted to work at Pima College."

Fuentes is a mariachi teacher at Pistor Middle School on the Southwest Side, and he felt it was important for PCC to have a mariachi program again for young musicians who would graduate high school and want to continue to hone their craft.

He was able to reintroduce the musical form to PCC with Mariachi I, a one-credit ensemble class, which opened in August 2022. About a doezen students were welcomed into the new course. Music 124 Mariachi II opened this spring.

"At least four of them played together at Sunnyside High School," Fuentes said. "I've been pleasantly surprised by how the 28-year-olds get along with the 18-year-olds."

Mariachi Azteca will be performing at the Tucson International Mariachi Conference. While they have played at different events at the college, their largest performance is coming up on April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall.

They are part of the lineup for the Armando C. Gonzales Student Showcase. The experience leading up to the event has fed Fuentes' passion.

"My favorite part is getting to know the students, helping them work through their weaknesses, see their strengths," Fuentes said. "And they get to build relationships with each other. I've seen them get together outside of class to practice."

Fuentes said he feels the new mariachi classes at PCC are a way to help local musicians, and give students something to look forward to after high school is over.

Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m., Mariachi Azteca will step on the stage for the showcase in their new black and blue trajes. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or at the TCC box office.