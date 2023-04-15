For Tim Butler of the Psychedelic Furs, blood is thicker than rock'n'roll

Four decades after the Psychedelic Furs' self-titled debut album was released, co-founding member Tim Butler reflects on the road out of Middlesex, England, and the many forks encountered along the way. The band — most well-known in the United States for the song that became the theme for the teen flick "Pretty in Pink" — is back to recording and touring after a long break, and has an upcoming stop in Tucson.

Three years ago, Rolling Stone magazine — effectively, the Bhagavad Gita of rock 'n' roll — included the band's first Columbia Records release in its "The 80 Greatest Albums of 1980," praising the band for sounding like "a grand art project."

Originally from Teddington, Middlesex — a suburb in southwest London situated on a long meander of the River Thames between Strawberry Hill and Hampton Wick — Butler, who started the band with his brother, singer Richard Butler, revealed a less than idyllic life growing up there.

"It was strange. We lived in the Stockbroker Belt," Butler said in a heavy British accent. An area outside of London where affluent people commute to the city to work. Despite the picturesque surroundings, acceptance by the neighbors didn't come easily. "My father was an atheist, communist." He was seen as being a bit of a blighter, disrupting the order of things. "So it was weird."

Butler's father instilled his love of music in his children early on.

"Every Friday we would huddle around his record player and listen to the latest records that he'd brought home," the bass player recalled fondly. "One of the things that left an impression on me and Rich was that he was an early Bob Dylan fan. Every time a Dylan album came out he was right on the case."

* * *

During a time of mass unemployment, seeing the Sex Pistols perform at the 100 Club in 1976 — a stage where The Clash, The Damned, Siouxsie & The Banshees, the Buzzcocks and many others made their London debut — proved transformative.

"We were standing in a queue outside of the 100 Club on Oxford Street. The Pistols, who had just signed to Virgin Records, arrived all dressed up and ready to perform," Butler told the Tucson Sentinel. "Rich and I were blown away by the image and swagger."

Seeing the confrontational in-your-face charisma of Johnny Rotten in the flesh as he preached his gospel of cynicism from a pulpit christened with filth left an indelible mark on the young lads.

"After seeing the Sex Pistols we were engulfed in it," he said.

Although it has been said that Dickensian working class politics along with Orwell's visions of dystopia may have seeped into the leaching pool. One thing is certain, punk rock was forged by the fire of nihilism.

"That fomented the whole punk thing."

"It was a very depressing time in London," Butler said, wistfully. "Then, 4 out of 5 kids that weren't enrolled in school were unemployed."

"Also, it was in the middle of a garbage strike in London as well."

Before former prime minister Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979, the U.K. was literally covered in gigantic piles of rubbish — the culmination of a long series of disputes between Britain's then-powerful trade unions and the government — when the U.K.'s dustmen [garbage collectors] went on strike.

"So you'd go out and get your dole money [social security check] and there would be bags piled several feet high with garbage."

The sense of hopelessness was palpable.

"That's why so many bands formed during the punk period," Butler said. "Rich and I had already been talking about forming a band. Seeing the Sex Pistols just made it more urgent."

* * *

"I was 17 when Richard asked me if I wanted to form a band. But, I couldn't play anything," Butler said.

It was the height of prog rock; a subgenre of rock music that is characterized by meandering compositions, odd time signatures, concept-driven lyrics, and musical virtuosity.

Bands like The Nice and Yes, King Crimson and Genesis held court.

"People were intimidated to even buy musical instruments. Then along came punk rock and people thought, 'Yeah, we can do that.'" Butler realized that "you don't have to be an Eric Clapton or John McLaughlin to form a band."

The Butler brothers embraced the three-chord revolution, the devil may care.

"I knew that I wanted to be in the rhythm section. I wanted to play the drums. But I couldn't afford a drum kit. Butler said with a chortle.

But, nothing was going to stop this train from running.

"Richard suggested, 'Get a bass then.'"

They started out jamming in their parents' living room before being banished for making a hellish cacophony.

"At that time, due to the punk thing, a lot of bands were denouncing the '60s psychedelic bands that came before. Bands that we were influenced by; The Psychedelic Stooges (early Iggy Pop), The Velvet Underground, Zappa's first album, that sort of thing," he said.

"We thought it would set us apart, to name the band the psychedelic something, to show our influences. Now, the furs part," Butler said, struggling to call details to mind, "We were probably sitting around drinking at a pub thinking, 'Hmm, what would go with psychedelic?'"

The newly christened Psychedelic Furs made their debut performance at an art school party.

"Richard had just left art school. A lot of people showed up. Everyone was really excited while we were setting up," Butler recalled.

"But, after the first number everybody left. They closed the door."

Humble beginnings.

"And here we are all these years later. Still performing. Still drawing good crowds. And, still having fun."

* * *

Fronted by brother Richard, sounding somewhat like Johnny Lydon after smoking an extra pack of no-filter cigarettes, the Psychedelic Furs emerged onto the London scene in 1977, far too melodic to be punk.

Never anodyne, the Furs fearlessly explored darker passages that many of their contemporaries dared not enter.

With producer Steve Lillywhite (U2, Peter Gabriel) twirling the dials — capturing every serrated-edge, lush ambience, brash outburst, and propulsion that pistoned the backbeat like a locomotive — in no time at all their major label debut album, "The Psychedelic Furs," became a top 20 hit in the U.K. and found airplay throughout Europe.

Then, with the advent of MTV in 1981, a more poetic second album "Talk Talk Talk" (Columbia, 1981), and lush videos directed by Tim Pope, The Furs found success across the pond.

Their trajectory was set.

"When it first started — when MTV actually played music — MTV was great. Unlike radio, people could now actually get to see a band," Butler told the Sentinel.

"When we had our first sort of hit with 'Love My Way' — a song that is addressed to people who are confused about their sexuality — when it was getting played a lot on MTV, our audience started getting bigger and bigger."

"When we came over on our first big tour — in a 9-seater minibus — we were amazed," Butler recalled, enthusiastically. "We were getting good crowds in places that we'd never heard of before: Madison, Wisc., and Des Moines, Iowa."

And, that is a long way from the family living room in Middlesex.

* * *

After enjoying chart-topping success during the '80s, the Psychedelic Furs went on hiatus in 1992.

"By that time, we had been at it for 9 years. We didn't mean to do it that long. But, it happened."

"About the time that Nirvana came along, music was starting to get a bit stagnant," Butler said. "We had gotten a bit stagnant in the early '90s. We were disillusioned and bored with being the Psychedelic Furs. Rehearse, record, tour. Rehearse, record, tour. What came out of Seattle was a bolt of lightning out of heaven. So we decided to take a break and pursue outside interests."

During the hiatus, the Butler brothers remained productive. Along with guitarist Richard Fortus (Guns 'N Roses) and drummer Frank Ferrer (also GnR) they formed Love Spit Love, releasing two albums.

* * *

In July 2020, the Psychedelic Furs released their eighth studio album, "Made of Rain" (Cooking Vinyl Records) — the post-punk survivors' first album of new material in almost 30 years — to positive reviews.

It became the band's second-highest charting U.K. album ever.

"When we finally went in to record we had newer members of the band — guitarist Rich Good and keyboardist Amanda Kramer — contributing songs. Things came together fast. We recorded it in a month, with very few takes. That kept it fresh. I think that comes through on the record," he said.

Technology has changed the band's songwriting process.

"In the '80s, Rich and I would get together in his apartment or mine and just jam until an idea sparked a lyric. But, nowadays we are spread out all over America, so we will record something and send it to each other online, going back and forth. It's a totally different way of working in the modern era."

* * *

These days Butler calls the Bluegrass region of Kentucky home; he lives there with his wife Robyn and family.

"I met my wife online 15 years ago and I moved down here. The people in Kentucky are so friendly and giving. I couldn't ask for much more in the declining years," Butler said, punctuated with a slight laugh.

"I have two kids. Although one passed away last year of accidental fentanyl poisoning." Butler said, solemnly. "She thought she was taking a Xanax. But, it wasn't Xanax, it was fentanyl. So, it was murder."

"It is just rampant around the country. I don't know what is going to happen…" Butler's voice trailed off.

"It's definitely a life-changing thing. My wife and I are still dealing with the shock. You never get over the shock and depression of it."

* * *

After long years in the music industry — working hand-in-glove with his brother — with nothing left to prove, Butler's motivation to carry on is simple.

"There is no drug better than going out on stage, performing a song, and having the audience sing along, truly enjoying themselves," he said.

"In the '80s, of course, we were drinking more and partying, we'd have more arguments. Now, the sibling rivalry is gone. Because you realize that each of us has our own contribution to what makes the Furs, the Furs. So, nowadays it's a pleasure to be around him," Butler said.

"You hear about brothers — the Gallagher brothers [from Oasis] and the brothers from The Black Crowes [Chris and Rich Robinson]— not getting along, spiting up and not talking. I can't understand any sort of argument," he said.

"Blood is thicker than rock 'n' roll."

* * *

The Psychedelic Furs perform on Saturday, April 29 at the Rialto Theatre. Evan Dando (of the Lemonheads) provides support.