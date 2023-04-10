Photos: Good Friday procession carries cross up Tucson's A Mountain

As the sun dipped behind the Tucson Mountains on Good Friday, Andy Marmolejo shifted the weight of a cross on his shoulder as he led a procession of about 100 people along 'A' Mountain to start the Easter weekend.

Since 1967, Los Dorados Orphan League has held La Procesion De Viernes Santo up 'A' Mountain (Sentinel Peak) to carry a 150 to 20-lb. cross up the mountain where it's set in a metal frame and raised over the city.

The tradition was halted in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in 2022.

For Marmolejo, one of the Los Dorados, this has been a family tradition. His grandfather, Sal Gomez was one of the founders, along with David G. Herrera, who died in 2017.

Like his grandfather, Marmolejo planned to train his son, Andres Marmolejo, to be part of the tradition. However, his son died at 20 from an infection in 2017. Clad in a yellow Los Dorados jacket on Friday, Marmolejo also carried a crucifix, rosary, and a picture of his son around his neck.

As the group continued, volunteers stepped in to raise the cross above their heads, while a small group of children carried their own, smaller cross.

The procession stopped 13 times, each to mark a station of the cross, and then as twilight began, they raised the cross on the rocky volcanic hillside.