10 fun things to do as Tucson shifts to spring

Spring is here. And that's not clear just from the calendar. It is the time for flowers to bloom and pollen allergies to be triggered. The cold is lessening its grip on Tucson and it's time to get out and have fun.

Spring Street Fair

When: March 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 26 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fourth Avenue

The biannual street fair has been a tradition for 54 years. It brings over 100 vendors, food, art and entertainment to the heart of Tucson as what organizers say is more than 350,000 people show up each year to stroll the avenue, enjoy vendors and performers and fried street food. The 5th Street Stage will be the hub for performances all weekend - some of the acts include Cat Mountain and Fat Chance on Friday, March 24, AZ Folk and Jessica Michaels and Friends Drag Show on Saturday, and The Hitterbugs and Jesse Ray, Jr. on Sunday.

Desert Blooms

When: Usually from April to June

As spring moves in, the desert plants begin to blossom. Plants such as the ocotillo, cholla, barrel, prickly pear cactus, saguaros and a variety of wildflowers speckle the mountains with pinks, yellows, red, purples and whites. Great places to check are Picacho Peak State Park, Saguaro National Park, and Catalina State Park. Remember to leave nature better than you found it.

EGGstravaganza

When: Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.

The 24th annual EGGstravaganza is back this year. The event is hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation and United Healthcare. It is a free event full of family activities, games, music, egg hunts and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Local vendors will also be there selling food. The egg hunt times are 10:15 a.m. for children 2 or younger, 11 a.m. for children 3 to 4 years old, 11:30 a.m. for children ages 5 to 7, and noon for those 8 years old to 12 years old.

Sean Kenney's Nature POP!

When: Currently running until May 14

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

The exhibition consists of over 40 sculptures made out of LEGO blocks assembled by artist Sean Kenney. Each contains over 800,000 pieces. It makes for an amusing visit to the botanical gardens.

Stars Over Sabino

When: March 24 to March 25

Where: Sabino Canyon Visitor Center, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd.

The event is hosted by Mr. Lemmon SkyCenter at the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center. It is free to attend and there are daytime and nighttime activities. There will be talks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., a constellation tour at 9 p.m. and StarGazing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Easter ExtravaganZOO

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court

Tickets for this event $38 and $28 for member adults and children and 42 and 32 for non-member adults and children. It is required to purchase tickets online ahead of time as tickets will not be sold at the gate. The eggs will be at different zones. At the end, the eggs will be exchanged for a goodie bag. Those who find the golden eggs will win a special prize. At 8:45 a.m., breakfast will be served at the Event Garden - plus, the Easter Bunny will be there too.

Ballet Tucson Spring Concert

When: March 24 at 7 p.m., March 25 at 2 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

Where: Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave.

The concert will feature five works. The first one is First Light, choreographed by Price Suddarth, which embodies the feeling of rejuvenation after winter and gloom. They will also perform Walpurgisnacht Ballet, with the permission of the George Balanchine Trust. It is a production of Charles Gounod's "Faust." Joplin is a Broadway ballet piece paying "homage to the king of ragtime, Scott Joplin." Bossa Nova is a comedic piece for five performers choreographed by Chieko Imada. And lastly, the Footprints as the Fox performance will also appear in the concert. Tickets are $50.

Tucson Folk Festival

When: March 31 to April 2

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

The festival is back for its 38th year with six stages and over 125 live performances. The festival is free to attend. It features genres such as Americana, zydeco, bluegrass, Celtic, and more. The headliners will feature acts such as The Fretless, Brother Brothers, Lisa Sanders and Brown Sugar, Ramsey Roberson, and Mariachi Nuevo Azteca de Tucson.

Tucson Regional Ballet Recital

When: Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m.

Where: Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave.

Tucson Regional Ballet's recital "Fantasy - A Ballet of Fun" will showcase the performers' technique and artistry in an afternoon full of whimsical choreography. Tickets will be on sale on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

Earth Day at Tucson Children's Museum

When: Saturday, April 22 fromm 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Tucson Children's Museum, 200 S. 6th Ave.

This free community event is "all about our Planet Earth." There will be educational activities about recycling and composting, exhibits from local wildlife groups, exhibitors and activities outside of the museum as well. All ages are welcome.