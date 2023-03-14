Sláinte! St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Tucson

St. Patrick's Day originated in Ireland as the March 17 feast day of the country's patron saint.

Over time, it became more of a secular celebration in the United States, a product of waves of Irish immigration. In Ireland, residents have in recent decades adopted more American-style festivities, while still observing the Catholic origins of the holiday.

In the U.S., everyone's Irish for at least that one day — but don't be a "plastic Paddy." Enjoy your dark Guinness stout with some moderation.

Chicago colors its river green, McDonald's serves shamrock milkshakes and participants dust off their green accessories to go eat corned beef and cabbage and drink beer.

How to celebrate in Tucson? If you have no idea where to go for St. Paddy's Day, well you're in luck. Here's a list of places to visit — responsibly. All are on this Friday, naturally.

Monkey Bar St. Patrick's Day

Where: Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Rd.

Monkey Bar's event is for people 21 years old or older. They won't have a cover fee to go in and they'll have a DJ at 9 p.m. With a drink purchase, they'll be serving free corned beef with cabbage.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

This event features both the brewery and the Daniela's Cooking Food Truck, where people can grab food to accompany the brewery's themed beer releases. Their hours will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Patrick's Paint Party by Painting & Vino

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Rd.

When: From 6-9 p.m.

The activity will be recreating a shamrock painting on a wood panel. There will be coffee, beer and tamales from the Tucson Tamale Company for sale. All of the materials are provided on site. Tickets are $40 per person.

The Shanty turns 86

The oldest continually licensed bar in the state is turning 86 this St. Patrick's Day. Located on 4th Avenue, the classic Irish pub warrants a stop during any bar crawl, but especially on the feast day.

Where: 409 E. 9th St.

Saint Patrick's Day ft. Caiden Brewer

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Casa Marana will host a St. Paddy's theme bash with live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. by Caiden Brewer. There will be gold shots and a green fountain.

Frog & Firkin St. Patrick's Day

Where: 874 E. University Blvd.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The irony isn't lost here. The British-style pub will have its own St. Paddy's drink offerings. "Grab your green garb and join us for St. Patrick's Day!"

"Are you ready to sham(rock)?"

Where: The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Rd.

When: From 11 a.m.

The Parish will be serving Guinness and corned beef and cabbage starting at 11 a.m. as supplies last. People can also order food for take out. Starting at 4 p.m., there will be live music by The Bastard Sons of Patrick.

Green Glitter Beer at Borderlands

Where: Borderlands Brewing Co., 119 E. Toole Ave.

When: Starting at 11 a.m.

What says St. Paddy's more than a green, glittery beer ? Take a moment to think about it. Nothing. Borderlands Brewing Company will be serving the potion for the holiday.