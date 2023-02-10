Dogs, cats & more to be stars of Pets of Pima Parade

A person's best friend might be feathery, furry, scaly or slippery. Regardless, they're invited — along with their humans — to attend the Pets of Pima Parade on 4th Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 19, starting at 10 a.m.

For example, dogs will be able to walk with their human friends in the "Procesión de los Perros" while cats can walk or hop on the Cat Convoy for a ride. Roman Urias, a spokesman for Friends of PACC, said most animals are welcome to participate as long as they're not cows, horses or any sort of venomous pet. The Pet Pride section of the parade can feature any other pets such as goats, birds, reptiles, pigs, and more.

"We expect close to a thousand pets to walk with their owners," Urias said. "Keep in mind that this also includes pets that may not be able to walk physically, for example, cats, turtles, rodents, reptiles, etcetera, but that will be held, toted, carried in pet carriers, carried on shoulders and in pockets."

While it is free to attend and view the parade, those who are interesting in walking can sign up by visiting the Pets of Pima Parade website and providing a donation. Minors 17 years or younger can walk for free as long as they're accompanied with an adult who did donate. There are different tiers in which people can raise or donate - from one person for $50 to a team of up to 20 participants for $1,000. The money will be collected for the benefit of Pima Animal Care Center. The event is sponsored by Tucson Subaru and other local businesses.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. The parade will proceed along North 3rd Avenue, turn left on East 4th Street, left on to North 4th Ave and will cross the finish line on 4th Avenue and East 7th Street.

Following the parade, people are invited to stay for the live entertainment at the 4 Legs on Fourth Festival. Also, if watching all sorts of four-legged buddies walk by is inspiring, people can adopt a pet at the Adoption Extravaganza. There will be classic cars, arts and crafts and costumed characters. In case people cannot attend, the parade will be broadcast on KTTU 18 and KMSB Fox 11.

Urias said the parade is an annual event; the first one took place April 23, 2022.

"My favorite part about the Pets of Pima Parade is seeing a sea of furry, feathery, and scaly faces — some dressed up in their finest attire — marching down 4th Ave. with their owners by their side," Urias said. "Seeing the amazing human-animal connection on this scale is truly a sight to behold and brings a smile to my face."