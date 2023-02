14 ideas que hacer el 14 de febrero en Tucson

Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

Weed whacking: Tucson on right track with plan to seal some criminal records People with petty marijuana convictions and minor crimes on their record may have those expunged or documents sealed if the Tucson City Council moves ahead with a measure it will discuss Tuesday. Read more»

State medical marijuana programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Read more»

Arizona GOP proposal would dramatically increase signature requirements for ballot measures Republican lawmakers are seeking to place a measure on the 2024 ballot that critics say could further hamstring Arizonans’ efforts to pass their own laws by increasing the number of signatures required to put changes to state law and the constitution on the ballot. Read more»

14 things to do on Feb. 14 with a special someone in Tucson The day in which lovers and friends express their affection to each other through candy hearts and red roses is coming up. Here are some date ideas to enjoy with a valentine. Read more»

Tucson's homeless, migrant challenges back before local leaders Tucson and Pima County will both take up measures and – let's face it – outright hopes and prayers about how to address the needs of people who need emergency housing. Plus more in local government meetings this week. Read more»