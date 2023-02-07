14 things to do on Feb. 14 with a special someone in Tucson

The day in which lovers and friends express their affection to each other through candy hearts and red roses is coming up. Here are some date ideas to enjoy with a valentine — most on Tuesday, but with some bonus weekend possibilities.

Tour the Los Reales Landfill

If it isn't everyone's favorite date idea: talk about trashy love. The city of Tucson will host a Valentine's Day tour of the Los Reales landfill and recycling center. The deadline to sign up for the morning peek at the dump is Feb. 10, which can be done by calling the City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department at (520) 791-3175.

Catch a showing at The Loft

The Loft will have two events on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They'll be hosting The Princess Bride Valentine's Day Party. Before they play the movie, they'll have a storybook love contest in which people can dress up and share their true tale of true love for a prize. There will also be inflatable swords for attendees to live their own Westley fantasy. Specialty drinks will be served by Tucson Coffee Cricket. The event will begin at 7 p.m. General admission is $15 and Loft members and children 12 and under get in for $12. The Loft will also have a screening of everyone's favorite vampire romance, "Twilight," for $8 general admission.

Have a drink with a garnish of atmosphere at Portal

Portal is a not-so-hidden speakeasy inside Ermanos Bar on 4th Avenue. The place feels like a temple to drink and socialization. It is a great place to have an inventive cocktail and confess feelings. They have a 90-minute limit on how long people can stay. If you'd like a spot, you can book a reservation online. Keep in mind they close at midnight instead of 1 a.m. as it is a Tuesday.

Create succulent art

What could be more Southwestern than live art with spines and needles and thorns? Ponderosa Cactus invites people to attend their Valentine's Day succulent workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The cost which is $55.66 includes materials and instructions to grow the plants.

Play games at Cobra Arcade Bar

No one likes a player but a date night at an arcade bar might be ideal for some. Not traditionally romantic but so much fun, Cobra Arcade Bar is open until 2 a.m.

Spend the day at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

The complex is a history museum and a zoo in one with a paved trail. It is fun and interactive and nothing says romantic like letting your curious inner children play.

Spice things up at the erotic market

Tucson Erotica's Valentine's Day Market and Fundraiser is the place to be for couples who like it raunchy. There will be vendors will all sorts of sexy items, flash tattoos, couples portraits, dildo raffle, pole dancing and body painting. It will be hosted at Thunder Canyon Brewery at 6 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

Paint and sip wine with your loved one

Paint & Vino offers events in which couples can paint together while enjoying a glass of wine. The Enchanting Valentine's Day Paint and Sip will be hosted at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Rd., at 6 p.m. on Valentine's Day. Tickets cost $45 per person.

Roller boogie at Skate Country

This would be especially fun by adding a little novelty. Put on a pair of vintage '70s denim and skate the evening away with your special person. Warning: falling head over heels in a roller skating rink might be dangerous.

Watch an epic sunset

Nothing says romance like watching the sunset together. Saguaro National Park's East District hosts a free sunset hike with a ranger guide. All who wish to participate should gather at the Javelina Picnic Area at 5 p.m. There should be perfect photo ops with silhouetted saguaros in the desert.

Complete an escape room

An escape room is a great opportunity to see how your date reacts under pressure. There are multiple options around town such as Fox in a Box, Ace of Escape and Will You Escape?, each placing participants in a scenario where they need to use logic and solve puzzles to escape a room before the timer runs out.

Catch a show at The Gaslight Theatre

Shows at this theatre are all sorts of quirky and offer lighthearted fun for the crowd. Currently, they're performing "Two Gun McGraw," a western comedy fit for all ages.

Tag, you're it!

Hop over to the amusement park, Funtasticks Tucson, for fun activities such as laser tag, mini golf, go-karts and more. There are various skill levels available for all ages.

Grab a bite

Comida Park will be opening on Feb. 10 and it will be a cool spot to grab different snacks and meals from different food trucks and share with your loved one.

Mystic love

El Tiradito is a Tucson shrine dedicated to a man who died fighting for a woman's affection. People from all walks of life visit the shrine and leave behind notes, candles and prayers for his soul and their own hearts. Whether you're spiritual or not doesn't matter. The adobe walls and the atmosphere make for a romantic date, and the tiny park really gives more perspective on the phrase, "If he wanted to, he would."