$1.5M federal grant targets traffic deaths in Pima County A $1.5 million grant from a new roadway safety program will fund a Pima County plan to reduce traffic deaths by planning quick, data-driven responses with the city of Tucson and other jurisdictions in the metro region. Read more»

Arizona, other states propose Colorado River cuts; California pushes back Federal officials said they will consider a plan by Arizona and five other Colorado River basin states on how to further cut water consumption, even though the biggest user in the basin – California – has not signed off on it. Read more»

Arizona Senate Republicans pass 'skinny budget' that Hobbs will veto Arizona Senate Republicans passed a “skinny budget” Wednesday afternoon that merely extends much of the $18 billion budget passed last year for another 12 months, despite Gov. Katie Hobbs saying that she intends to veto it if it reaches her desk. Read more»

Cochise sheriff comes to 'share the reality' of border in House testimony Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told a sharply divided House committee Wednesday that drug trafficking and illegal immigration is getting worse and that it’s affecting the safety of residents in his border county. Read more»

Some TUSD arts, tech, PE teachers in jeopardy as pandemic relief winds down Dozens of PE, arts and music and other teachers across 16 Tucson Unified School District elementary and middle school campuses may be out of jobs at the end of the year, as officials shift spending plans for remaining federal pandemic relief funds. Read more»

Bipartisan bill to help Arizona mobile home park residents advances As mobile homes continue to be displaced by development across Arizona, a bipartisan bill would increase allotments dispersed by the Mobile Home Relocation Fund, and increase the amount the landlord must pay to the fund for each tenant filing for relocation assistance. Read more»

Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show The Arizona Corporation Commission approved a natural gas rate hike on Jan. 10, in part because of misrepresentations of the intent of consumer advocates involved in the process that public records show Southwest Gas helped organize. Read more»

What we stand for at TucsonSentinel.com Journalism is best when pursued with purpose. As an independent mission-driven nonprofit, the Tucson Sentinel.com tackles our community's biggest issues. We shine a light on this town because we love it. Read more»